Chef Govind Armstrong is still cooking — at the beach

Armstrong figures that he’s changed about 80% of the menu since he took over, as well as much of the sourcing. He gets produce from the farmers who come to the nearby Santa Monica farmers market. Much of his seafood comes from the East Coast — five or six deliveries a week that can mean up to 800 pounds of lobsters and other seafood a day during the summer season. Local spiny lobsters and mussels come from Santa Barbara sea urchin diver Stephanie Mutz and her company See Stephanie Fish.