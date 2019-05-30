In San Quentin, prison inmates are cooking up gnocchi and brighter futures

Thornton lays out the workflow for this morning’s session. “Priority No. 1,” he says: “Salted water. I’ll teach you guys how to flavor it for pasta.” Challenge No. 1 is the cooking equipment. Open flames aren’t allowed here, so there are no gas burners. Thornton has a couple of donated portable induction burners, though they take a while to boil a pot of water. Fortunately the kitchen has a pair of 5-foot flattop griddles, a standalone oven the size of a large closet and two 40-gallon steam-jacketed industrial kettles. When the students need knives, the guard has to bring them from the office. There’s a 4-foot chain screwed to the butt of the plastic handle of each, which he padlocks to the lip of the prep tables. When Thornton asked if he could bring in blenders and a food processor, he had to fill out several forms and wait a month to get the right official to sign off.