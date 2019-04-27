Jonathan Gold posthumously awarded James Beard award for restaurant criticism

His entry consisted of three reviews written in 2018: “The Hearth & Hound, April Bloomfield’s new Los Angeles restaurant, is nothing like a gastropub”; “There’s crocodile and hog stomach, but Jonathan Gold is all about the crusty rice at Nature Pagoda”; and “At Middle Eastern restaurants, it all starts with hummus. Jonathan Gold says Bavel’s is magnificent.” His review of Bavel, which this week was named The Times’ 2019 Restaurant of the Year, was his final for the paper.