Oaxacan cheese merges the taco and the quesadilla in this easy dinner recipe

3 To make a taco, heat a cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Put 2 cheese pieces next to each other and let sit until the bottom is dark golden brown and the top almost fully melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Place a tortilla over the cheese and press down to stick. Carefully flip the cheesy tortilla and let sit until the center of the cheese just melts, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate and top with a spoonful of the beans, guacamole, a few radish and jalapeño slices, and some cilantro sprigs. Drizzle with more salsa verde and serve immediately. You can make up to 4 at a time, depending on the size of your skillet.