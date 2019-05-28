Michelin Bib Gourmand list returns to California

Michelin came out with its Bib Gourmand list on Tuesday. The list, which highlights what the guide calls “affordable restaurants,” includes 151 restaurants in California, about half of which are in Los Angeles and Orange County.
Included on the list this year are Los Angeles favorites for pizza, Sichuan food, tacos and burgers, including Guerrilla Tacos, Pizzeria Mozza, Chengdu Taste and Father’s Office.
The Bib Gourmand list was introduced in 1997 and spotlights restaurants that serve “high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less,” according to the Michelin website.
Michelin announced earlier this year that it would bring back its star rating system in California. The California Guide — and its much-coveted starred ratings — is scheduled to come out Monday. You can view the full Bib Gourmand list of Los Angeles and Orange County restaurants below:
Aburiya Raku
Adana Restaurant
Amor y Tacos
Ayara Thai Cuisine
Badmaash
Baran’s 2239
Bowery Bungalow
Broken Spanish
Burritos La Palma
Cassia
Chengdu Impression
Chengdu Taste
Chuan’s
Church & State
Coni’Seafood
Dai Ho
Dha Rae Oak
Dong Lai Shun
Eveleigh
Factory Kitchen
Father’s Office
Grand Harbor
Guerrilla Tacos
Holbox
Il Pastaio
Jaffa
Jitlada
Jon & Vinny’s
Katsu-ya
Kismet
La Cevicheria
Langer’s
LaoXi Noodle House
Longo Seafood
Lunasia
Maccheroni Republic
Majordomo
Manhattan Beach Post
Mariscos Jalisco
Meals by Genet
Meizhou Dongpo
Mercado Los Angeles
Mian
Okiboru Ramen
Papilles
Petit Trois
Pine & Crane
Pizzana
Pizzeria Mozza
Preux & Proper
Punta Cabras *closed
Rocio’s Mexican Kitchen
Rosaliné
Rossoblu
Salazar
Sea Harbour
Shanghai No. 1
Sichuan Impression
Sixth & Mill
Son of a Gun
Sqirl
Thai Thing
Tsubaki
ORANGE COUNTY
Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen
Garlic & Chives
Hiro Nori Ramen
LSXO
Mix Mix Kitchen & Bar
Support our journalism
If you wake up thinking about what you’re going to have for dinner, please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. We’re launching a new food section and you’ll want to know what we’re eating. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.