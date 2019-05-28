Advertisement

Michelin Bib Gourmand list returns to California

May 28, 2019 | 1:00 PM
Guerrilla Tacos chef Wes Avila prepares tacos at a Food Bowl event. The restaurant was named a part of the recent Bib Gourmand list. (Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)

Michelin came out with its Bib Gourmand list on Tuesday. The list, which highlights what the guide calls “affordable restaurants,” includes 151 restaurants in California, about half of which are in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Included on the list this year are Los Angeles favorites for pizza, Sichuan food, tacos and burgers, including Guerrilla Tacos, Pizzeria Mozza, Chengdu Taste and Father’s Office.

The Bib Gourmand list was introduced in 1997 and spotlights restaurants that serve “high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less,” according to the Michelin website.

Michelin announced earlier this year that it would bring back its star rating system in California. The California Guide — and its much-coveted starred ratings — is scheduled to come out Monday. You can view the full Bib Gourmand list of Los Angeles and Orange County restaurants below:

Aburiya Raku

Adana Restaurant

Amor y Tacos

Ayara Thai Cuisine

Badmaash

Baran’s 2239

Bowery Bungalow

Broken Spanish

Burritos La Palma

Cassia

Chengdu Impression

Chengdu Taste

Chuan’s

Church & State

Coni’Seafood

Dai Ho

Dha Rae Oak

Dong Lai Shun

Eveleigh

Factory Kitchen

Father’s Office

Grand Harbor

Guerrilla Tacos

Holbox

Il Pastaio

Jaffa

Jitlada

Jon & Vinny’s

Katsu-ya

Kismet

La Cevicheria

Langer’s

LaoXi Noodle House

Longo Seafood

Lunasia

Maccheroni Republic

Majordomo

Manhattan Beach Post

Mariscos Jalisco

Meals by Genet

Meizhou Dongpo

Mercado Los Angeles

Mian

Okiboru Ramen

Papilles

Petit Trois

Pine & Crane

Pizzana

Pizzeria Mozza

Preux & Proper

Punta Cabras *closed

Rocio’s Mexican Kitchen

Rosaliné

Rossoblu

Salazar

Sea Harbour

Shanghai No. 1

Sichuan Impression

Sixth & Mill

Son of a Gun

Sqirl

Thai Thing

Tsubaki

ORANGE COUNTY

Gabbi’s Mexican Kitchen

Garlic & Chives

Hiro Nori Ramen

LSXO

Mix Mix Kitchen & Bar

