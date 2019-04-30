What We’re Into: Cheeseburger dumplings at My Little Dumpling in Beverly Grove

It’s a blasphemous slap at a food I find sacred, but I ordered it anyway. The dumplings arrived in two small pucks, each cut in half, revealing a hamburger patty crowned with sautéed onions, sliced dill pickle and oozing American cheese. It’s encased in a crisp dumpling wrapper that’s pan-fried then stuck in the oven to cook through. If you were to put the filling on a potato bun you could call it a very good hamburger. Wrapped in a dumpling wrapper, it’s still a good hamburger, with no bun to detract from the meat-cheese-and-pickle situation. The dumplings are served with a ramekin of lychee ketchup that tastes like a fruitier version of the Heinz stuff we all know and love.