HiFi Kitchen, serving Filipino rice bowls, opens in Historic Filipinotown

HiFi Kitchen is open in Historic Filipinotown. The menu features rice bowls topped with Filipino staples such as lechon kawali, chicken afritada and, for the meatless, mushroom adobo. The restaurant is owned by Justin Foronda, operator of the breakfast pop-up Benaddictz.
1667 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 258-8417, hifi-kitchen.com
Donatsu Doughnuts
Donatsu Doughnuts is open in Little Tokyo for vegan donuts. Varieties include matcha-pistachio, ube-glazed with toasted coconut and crème brûlée.
330 E. 2nd St. Suite C, Los Angeles, (213) 265-7545, donatsudoughnuts.com
Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee opened a fourth location last week on Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Cahuenga Boulevard. Sparkling teas and cold nitro coffee are on tap; Mr. Holmes Bakehouse supplies pastries and sandwiches.
6401 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 277-9095, intelligentsiacoffee.com
Amorcito
Amorcito is open at the Long Beach Exchange. The counter service taqueria comes from Thomas Ortega of Amor y Tacos, Ortega 120 and Playa Amor. Expect carnitas tacos with pickled pig skin and French fries, a taco salad served in an oversize shell and al pastor fries.
4150 McGowen St. Suite 13, Long Beach, (562) 420-5005, instagram.com/amorcitolb
Sol Bee Taco
Sol Bee Taco, a Mexican restaurant from the owners of nearby Humble Bee Café, recently opened in Northridge. The menu includes smoked salmon quesadillas and i and cinnamon spiked pork shoulder carnitas tacos.
8640 Lindley Ave., Northridge, (818) 280-6512, solbeetaco.com
Closings
Ray Garcia confirmed the closing of B.S. Taqueria in downtown. Garcia said he has a new location in mind and hopes to reopen once lease negotiations are settled; he didn’t specify which neighborhood he was eyeing.
Mega Bodega, the Mega Man-shaped cafe and beer bar in downtown, will close with a final party at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
1001 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (310) 567-5105, megabodegadtla.com
Teddy’s Red Tacos temporarily closed its new Venice location last week. Owner Teddy Vasquez didn’t give an explanation for the closing but says he hopes to reopen within the next two weeks.
46 Windward Ave., Venice, (323) 495-9654, teddysredtacos.com
Blue C Sushi, the ArcLight-adjacent conveyor belt sushi restaurant, closed in Hollywood after more than five years.
Red Herring will temporarily close following brunch on Sunday. In a statement, owners say the Eagle Rock restaurant is “going dark for a few months” while working to open a new location in downtown.