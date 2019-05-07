Doomie’s and Zinqué open new locations, brothless ramen on Sawtelle and more restaurant news

Eat, love, deep-fried pizza
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, the Naples pizzeria made famous by “Eat, Pray, Love,” opens Thursday in Hollywood. There will be five traditional Neapolitan pies to start, including margherita and deep-fried pizza.
1534 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, (323) 366-2408, damicheleusa.com
The rice ball cometh
Jichan’s Onigiri-ya is now open in Monterey Park. Here you can get Japanese rice balls stuffed with soft-boiled egg and topped with options including fried chicken, seared salmon and Spam.
1975 Potrero Grande Drive, Monterey Park, (626) 782-7754, facebook.com/jichansonigiri
Coastal Italian in the Palisades
Cinque Terre West opened Monday in Pacific Palisades. The restaurant comes from Gianbattista Vinzoni, former head chef at Soho House. His Liguria-influenced menu includes handmade pasta with frutti di mare, buridda stew, focaccia and sweet and savory cornetti for breakfast.
970 Monument St. No. 110, Pacific Palisades, (310) 454-0709, cinqueterrewest.com
Vegan burgers and soft-serve in Los Feliz
Honeybee Burger is now open in Los Feliz. The entirely plant-based menu includes meat-and-dairy-free cheeseburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, soft serve and shakes.
1820 N. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 452-6500, honeybeeburger.com
Lance Bass + WeHo + Rocco’s = This
Rocco’s WeHo is now open. A partnership between Rocco’s Tavern in Culver City and ’NSync member Lance Bass, the restaurant and nightclub offers 20 beers on tap, a DJ and live music, and a casual menu with pizza, burgers and pasta.
8900 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (424) 343-0123, instagram.com/roccosweho
Point Doom
Popular vegan spot Doomie’s Home Cookin’ now has a location in Culver City. The restaurant has been selling plant-based versions of comfort food classics, including fried chicken, burgers, pork sandwiches and chocolate cake, for more than 10 years from its Hollywood location.
9900 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 876-0080, facebook.com/doomieshomecookin
Parisian charm in the Fashion District
Zinqué has opened in the downtown Fashion District. It is the fourth location for the French wine bar and restaurant, and is the first to have a full bar with cocktails.
939 S. Broadway St., Los Angeles, (213) 395-0946, lezinque.com
Ramen goes brothless in Sawtelle
Mogu Mogu Ramen is now open in Sawtelle. The restaurant specializes in brothless mazemen ramen, including cheese and curry-topped versions, along with tonkotsu ramen, pork buns and karaage.
11555 W. Olympic Blvd. Suite B, Los Angeles, (424) 371-5085, mogumoguus.com
A cafe/sake bar situation below Yamashiro
Kensho is now open in Hollywood from Joseph Geiskopf and David Wynn of Triniti in Echo Park. The small, Japanese-inspired cafe by day and wine-and-sake bar by evening is located on the same hillside grounds as longstanding restaurant Yamashiro. The menu includes matcha-dusted canelé and Hokkaido scallop aguachile.
1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 822-2103, kenshohollywood.la
Closings
Weiler’s in Northridge
Weiler’s Original Northridge Delicatessen will close after 57 years in business. Notes placed into diners’ menus say the restaurant’s landlords are redeveloping the surrounding shopping center and are not renewing the lease. No closure date was given.
9046 Balboa Blvd., Los Angeles, (818) 892-8663, weilersdeli.com
Traxx at Union Station
Traxx is closed after 22 years at Union Station. Owner Tara Thomas told The Times that she chose to end the lease before its expiration in 2020.
Extras
Alimento is launching weekend brunch on Saturday in Echo Park. The menu includes smoked black cod toast, lamb belly with poached eggs and ricotta doughnut holes.
1710 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 928-2888, alimentola.com
Let's check out a new restaurant together
Like stories like this one? Come eat with us all the time. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.