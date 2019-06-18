Jeremy Fox to open Birdie G's this week, Pizzana in WeHo and Leo's Tacos in the SFV

The Formosa Cafe’s reopening is scheduled for June 28 in West Hollywood. The 80-year-old restaurant and bar — a place where Frank Sinatra, Elvis and Ava Gardner were frequent customers — has been restored by 1933 Group, owners of bars such as Sassafras, Bigfoot Lodge and Harlowe. The new look includes a restored Pacific Electric train dining car, terrazzo tiles that mirror those on the Walk of Fame and Bugsy Siegel’s actual safe. Expect new cocktail menus and dim sum from Little Fatty chef David Kuo.