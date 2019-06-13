Master Class: Michelin-starred n/naka chefs on how to make the perfect onigiri

Wash the rice in a colander set in a bowl. This method lets you see exactly when the water is clear and allows you to drain the rice quickly without losing any grains. Swish the rice in the water quickly and drain immediately because letting the rice sit in the washing water can make it absorb too much moisture; you will probably need to rinse the rice five times to get clear water.

If you’re cooking with a “new crop” or fresh rice, which will be indicated on the bag and is usually available in Los Angeles stores in October, according to Nakayama, use 10% less water during cooking because the grains will have a higher moisture content.

Soak the rice. It helps loosen and soften the kernels. If you don’t soak the raw grains, their centers can be too firm after cooking. Nakayama soaks her rice in cold, filtered water.

Use your strongest burner when cooking the rice because you want to hit the rice with high heat as quickly as possible to help the grains expand fast through quick absorption of the boiling water.

Cook the rice on the stove, not in a rice cooker. The timing on this stovetop rice technique requires a little trial and error with your stove’s heat, your pot and the freshness of your rice. The timings in this recipe work consistently for Nakayama (and in our test kitchen tests), but check on the rice as it cooks. There should be no water remaining in the pot and the rice grains should be shiny and evenly chewy.