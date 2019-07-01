Millions of reasons to stand in line for a hot dog at Pink’s

Pink’s will celebrate its 80th birthday in November, at the same location on La Brea Avenue where Paul and Betty Pink opened the stand with a $50 pushcart bought with a loan from Betty’s mother. Pink’s sold hot dogs for 10 cents at the time. “They were lucky to sell 50 hot dogs a day in those early years,” says Richard Pink, Paul and Betty’s son, who now owns the business with his sister, Beverly, and wife, Gloria (Paul and Betty retired in 1985). Pink’s existing hot dog stand was built in 1946.