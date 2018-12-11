Sonoratown's Jennifer Feltham on her hugely popular taqueria and what makes the perfect flour tortilla

Feltham and her boyfriend, Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, opened their postcard-sized storefront in downtown L.A. two years ago, and it’s been pretty much packed ever since. In a city rife with thicker corn tortillas, Sonoratown’s handmade, paper-thin, chewy flour version stood out; those wonderfully pliable and buttery tortillas are the base for the shop’s northern Mexican-style tacos, bean and cheese burritos, quesadillas and grilled chivichangas.