The Saturday Cook: This one-pan shrimp stir fry cooks in under 10 minutes

And that’s what you’re going for — a stir-fry so hot it’s still steaming when you serve it. In Chinese it’s called wok hay, which translates to “breath of a wok.” But you don’t actually need a wok to get that effect. Whether you’re using a flat-bottomed skillet (not nonstick!) or a wok, be sure to get it so hot that it’s nearly smoking before you even add the oil. You’ll know it’s ready when you fling a bit of water on the surface and the water dances right back out.