Beyond Spago, exploring Wolfgang Puck's L.A. empire at Cut and Chinois on Main

Steak aside, bone-marrow flan spread on toasted brioche is a worthy indulgence, and of course there are all manner of sides and gourmet condiments: cleanly fried tempura onion rings, creamed spinach and an extravagant selection of house-made steak sauces. Nothing on the menu breaks new ground, but the point of Cut is not novelty but rather expensive, flavorful beef, prepared with exacting proficiency by a culinary team led by chef de cuisine Hilary Henderson. Cut is representative of modern-era Wolfgang Puck: not the boundary-crossing chef of the 1980s and ’90s but the acclaimed restaurateur and overseer of an international portfolio of restaurants. For those in pursuit of the luxury steakhouse experience, though, Cut is indispensable. — P.E.