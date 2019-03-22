Checking out the super bloom? Here are four places where you can eat and drink on the way

The Mission Inn: After a day spent in the great outdoors, battling the selfie-obsessed hordes it attracts, you’re going to need a drink. Up for a slight detour to Riverside? In 2011, Jonathan Gold listed the Reagan Martini at the Mission Inn’s Presidential Lounge in a roundup of “L.A.'s Best Cocktails” for L.A. Weekly, calling it “as strong, undiluted and unpalatable as the man himself.” With a long day in the wildflowers and a few Reagan Martinis under your belt, you might want to book a room for the night. Trust us on this one.