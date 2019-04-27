The Saturday Cook: A radish recipe that’s an easy no-cook vegan appetizer

Taking inspiration from the simple radish-butter-salt treatment, I created this easy appetizer, swapping in coconut oil and sesame seeds to double up on tasty fat while keeping these bites plant-based. Because coconut oil liquifies at room temperature and hardens when chilled, it clings to radishes in a thin sheen while holding the seeds and salt when refrigerated. That makes these ideal appetizers for entertaining. You can make them ahead of time and simply keep them in the cooler until guests arrive. They can pick up the radishes by their stems and enjoy them in one or two bites. You can do the same for a snack. No utensils necessary.