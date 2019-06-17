Chocolate chip cookies that are vegan, gluten-free and delicious

Adapted from Erin McKenna of her eponymous bakery, these cookies have the crunchy edges of classic chocolate chip. Fragrant with vanilla, the cookies taste extra rich from a generous proportion of coconut oil.
Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 hours, largely unattended. Makes about 3 1/2 dozen
2 ¾ cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
1 cup organic cane sugar
¼ cup arrowroot starch
1 teaspoon xanthan gum
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup melted refined coconut oil
6 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract
1 cup vegan gluten-free chocolate chips
1 Whisk together the flour, sugar, arrowroot starch, xanthan gum, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl. Add the coconut oil, applesauce and vanilla extract and stir with a spoon until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips until evenly distributed. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes and up to 1 day.
2 Meanwhile, heat the oven to 325 degrees. Line 3 large baking sheets with parchment paper (or work in 3 batches).
3 Using a measuring tablespoon or 1/2-ounce cookie scoop, drop spoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Using the bottom of a glass, press gently on each dough ball to flatten it into a 1/3-inch-thick round. Repeat with the remaining dough balls.
4 Working with one sheet at a time, bake the cookies for 10 minutes, then rotate the pan and bake until golden brown, about 4 minutes longer.
5 Let cool completely on the sheets on wire racks, at least 30 minutes. The cookies need to cool completely before handling or they will break.
Make Ahead: The cookies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
