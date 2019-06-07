Mezcal For Dummies with Niki Nakazawa, the Oaxaca-based co-founder of Neta

If you want to be by the book about it, there was a denomination of origin of mezcal established in 1994 and a denomination of origin of tequila established in 1974 that defined what those terms mean, but again, they don't relate to the traditions of Mexico. Under the DO, tequila is made with one type of agave, the Tequilana Weber, and associated with a certain geographical area. Mezcal is also associated with a certain geographical area, but it can be made from any agave.