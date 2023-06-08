Advertisement
Drag queen Natasha Hundreds on an outdoor patio with people holding money out toward her
Natasha Hundreds performs at the queer-owned Beach Garden Social Club in Long Beach.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Food

Hamburger Mary’s brought drag brunch to L.A. in 2001. Here are 13 spots to celebrate the tradition now

By Lisa Boone
Julia Carmel Danielle DorseyAstrid Kayembe
Share

Dating as far back as ancient Greek theater, drag is an undeniably legendary form of entertainment that’s touched nearly every corner of the world. Major U.S. cities have been host to drag performances for more than a century — beginning with underground ballrooms in the mid-19th century and evolving into everything from bingo to dance nights. More often than not these were evening events, frequented by the LGBTQ+ community and their friends, and a rare opportunity for performers to have their talents seen and celebrated.

Performer Mija takes in dollar bills and fan adulation onstage.

Lifestyle

L.A.’s drag scene is bigger than ever. But it’ll take a ‘rebellion’ to keep it safe

Despite an ongoing culture war, L.A.’s thriving drag scene is bursting with queens, kings, things and rebellious spirit.

Drag brunches flipped that model by bringing the art form to daytime audiences. In 2001, the now-nationwide Hamburger Mary’s franchise introduced the concept to Southern California.

“A group of us drag queens would go to Hamburger Mary’s Long Beach on Sundays and hang out and have bottomless mimosas,” recalled Jewels Long Beach, executive director of entertainment at Hamburger Mary’s. “Because we were there all of the time, I was like, ‘We should start a drag show at brunch.’”

Not long after, Hamburger Mary’s began hosting “SoCal’s only daytime drag show” — a tagline it was able to keep for a decade. The brand’s popular West Hollywood location opened in 2006, and though the surrounding strip of queer bars now offer similar weekend drag brunch events, for several years Hamburger Mary’s was the only neighborhood option.

Drag brunch, along with shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a 16-season-running competition series that has flourished into DragCon, an annual drag expo, has brought drag into the mainstream and solidified it as a craft to celebrate. Now fans of the show and its universe of queens show up to drag brunch hoping to catch an early-career performer or a special show from a past winner or runner-up.

“This is their art, their passion,” said Brandon Waller, general manager of Sorry Not Sorry, a beer garden and restaurant in West L.A. that hosts drag brunch. Drag “gives performers an outlet to show the world who they are. And it gives us love — a shared love between the performers, the venue and the audience. Drag is real art, and I think that people need to recognize that.”

Sitting in the crowd with strobe lights flashing and chart-topping songs blaring overhead, with every patron in the building singing along as a queen sashays across the stage in full glam, it’s impossible not to feel the love that Waller mentions. While not necessarily known for offering Michelin-starred meals, drag brunches serve up an excess of inspiration and expression that still leave one feeling full — though bacon, avocado toast and bottomless beverages certainly help that cause.

Southern California’s drag brunches have only expanded since they got their start more than two decades ago. Today, there’s a “Wicked” parody in Orange County, an al fresco brunch with modern Latin American cuisine in Long Beach and a dazzling lineup of Black performers in downtown L.A., with more popping up all of the time. Here are 13 drag brunches to make reservations for the next time you want to add a little flair to your daytime weekend plans.

A note on tipping your queens: It’s customary to tip at least $1 per song, and most drag brunches have staff on hand to break larger bills into singles. Some drag brunches have on-site ATMs, but it’s recommended to bring cash with you. Danielle Dorsey

illustration of diverse people, families, in various activities, wearing colorful outfits with L.A. landmarks in the distance

Lifestyle

Bold. Fearless. Flourishing. Tap into L.A.’s LGBTQ+ scenes

2023 Pride guide for flourishing in Los Angeles: Where to go and who to know in L.A.’s LGBTQ+ community
Xotica Erotica strides onto the patio at the Beach Garden Social Club as people at high tables watch.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Beach Garden Social House

Long Beach Bar Bites
By Julia Carmel
With the performances and tables on an outdoor patio, Long Beach’s Beach Garden Social House is the kind of place you could bring your parents for a nice meal. It’s sunny, roomy and one of the best drag brunch menus I was able to find. As I waited in line for the second drag brunch seating around 1:15 p.m., a tipsy woman exited the patio and informed everyone that we were about to have “a great time.” She was absolutely right. The ceviche is fresh and the chilaquiles are delicious. Many of the drinks are served in goblets, and the menu of gin and tonics feels chic and European.

Though the Beach Garden Babes and CXP Productions have hosted Beach Garden’s drag brunch since April 2022, May 27 was their last show. Beach Garden owner Ben Gutierrez said that the venue is in the process of switching production companies, and regular drag brunches should resume by late June. Gutierrez confirmed that there will still be a rotating cast of local queens performing when the brunches resume later this month. Shows likely will be twice a month on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Keep an eye on Beach Garden’s website and Instagram for announcements and tickets.
A drag queen in a blue leotard and blond wig performs on an outdoor patio
(Justine Jaime)

Beaches Weho

West Hollywood Cuban Californian $$
Reservation
By Danielle Dorsey
Beaches Weho is for you if you want your drag brunch served with a side of day party. For Sharkbait Sundays, queens make use of the entire two-level, indoor-outdoor space for drag brunches held at noon and 2:30 p.m., even hamming it up with tour bus drivers as they inch by pointing out the sights. The energy felt too much like a nightclub for me to return too often, but I did appreciate the staff for being so accommodating to my group when we showed up 15 minutes late for our reservation. It took us about 30 minutes to get seated, but we were checked on often and eventually seated inside, away from the height of the madness but still able to see queens as they descended the stairs to perform.

The menu here is described as Cuban Californian cuisine, which means nachos with plantains instead of tortilla chips and crispy-crackly just-fried empanadas with fillings like ham and cheese, a picadillo beef blend or Impossible picadillo. The lechon asado flatbread was sold out when I visited, but sounded it intriguing, with garlic mojo sauce, caramelized onions and a blend of white cheeses. House cocktails lean sweet and strong and, in true West Hollywood fashion, can be made keto-friendly by substituting monkfruit for agave.
A drag queen in a black and fluorescent yellow leotard struts through a dining area set up on a parking lot
(Astrid Kayembe / Los Angeles Times)

Brunch Brats

Thousand Oaks Breakfast/Brunch $$
Reservation
By Astrid Kayembe
You’re bound to leave full of laughter and with a few new friends at Brunch Brats drag brunch at the Tipsy Goat in Thousand Oaks. Hosted by performers Jada Slayy and Pam Cakez, each Sunday the Brunch Brats introduce an exciting new theme, from video game-inspired “Lvl Up” to an icons edition and more. To make room for the cartwheels and sassy sashays, brunch takes place outdoors, extending to the parking lot in a wide, fenced-off area.

Jada’s quick wit and Pam’s energy make you feel like you’re instant besties. This is key for when they bring you up for a lip-sync battle or make you settle a bingo tie in a twerk contest. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a DJ spinning new and old tunes to groove to between acts. Each queen will dazzle you twice.

At $25 a plate, the menu offers pretty standard brunch fare, including a breakfast burrito, chilaquiles and vegan-friendly options like almond butter toast and breakfast tacos. The house specialty is the teeth-clenchingly sweet Tipsy Delight, a take on French toast: Hawaiian rolls dipped in egg batter, flash fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with shredded coconut and whipped cream. Service can be slow, so expect a wait. Specialty cocktails include the nonalcoholic Red Curtain, a take on the Shirley Temple with grenadine, Sprite and cherries with red edible glitter, and the Playbill, a boozier blend of the drink with brandy, peach schnapps, simple syrup, Moscato, Sprite and edible golden sparkles.
Three drag queens strike a pose outside a red-and-cream-colored building.
(Pam Cakez)

Drag by the She

Ventura American $$
By Julia Carmel
For the girls, gays and theys in Ventura, Pam Cakez hosts Drag by the She at the Six Chow House twice a month. Pam, who has been hosting the show for 3½ years at different venues, said that it’s a place where performers can try something different.

“I don’t just have queens who do death drops and cartwheels,” Pam said. “I’ve had fire breathers at my show, flag twirlers, comedians, all in drag just doing their stuff. And I think that’s what attracts other drag artists to come and showcase their talent.”

Hamburger Mary's

West Hollywood American $$$
Reservation
By Danielle Dorsey
Hands down my favorite thing about drag brunch? You can count on at least one Whitney Houston sing-along, and no one will judge your failed high note as you attempt the opening of “I’m Every Woman.” No, the rest of the crowd is just as tragically off-key and more concerned with attracting Allusia’s attention as she spins from table to table, collecting tips along the way.

Hamburger Mary’s is a nationwide franchise with Southern California locations in West Hollywood, Long Beach and Ontario. The West Hollywood location hosts three drag brunch shows every Saturday and four Sunday, often featuring former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” cast members and other notable queens. Though you can order any double cocktail in a foot-tall souvenir cup shaped like a fishnet-covered leg in a stiletto pump, Hamburger Mary’s is a restaurant, not a bar. That means there’s a full food menu, even if you drop by outside of performances. True to its name, there’s a page of burgers to specify to your liking, with Kobe beef, turkey, salmon and Beyond meat comprising some of your patty options. I opted for the Mary burger but couldn’t hear my server’s questions over the incredibly loud sound system. Somehow, I ended up with a spicy, well-done burger with jalapeños and Jack cheese. It probably would’ve been enjoyable had it been cooked to my preference, but the dish that I’d come back for is the spicy tuna tartare tacos in crispy wonton shells.

There’s no ATM on-site, so make sure you grab cash ahead of time. Also note that the menu doesn’t list prices and costs add up quickly. The show fee is $12, the souvenir leg cup is $31, and the burgers (with fries) run upward of $25 each, with the Beyond burger topping out at $31.
A drag queen in red velvet looks glamorous on a wrought iron stair bannister, with diners seated below.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

La Boheme

West Hollywood French $$
Reservation
By Lisa Boone
It’s difficult to eclipse the glamorous dining room of La Boheme with its baroque decor, sparkling chandeliers and red leather banquettes, but on a recent Sunday, the drag queens at brunch managed to pull it off. Although the dining room was surprisingly quiet during our visit — Halle Berry was spotted twerking with the drag queens here in April, after all — it didn’t diminish the performances as the drag queens high-kicked, dropped to the floor in splits and cartwheeled their way through the expansive dining room and up the stairway to the balconies on the second floor.

The brunch menu was broad, spanning oysters on the half shell to eggs Benedict with several vegan and gluten-free options available. The pitchers of bottomless mimosas ($28) appeared to be a hit with guests, but note that there is a 90-minute time limit. We tried a nonalcoholic bloody mary made with La Boheme’s mix, which was spicy and good, and the Mambo Splash, composed of coconut rum, fresh orange juice, pineapple juice and house-made sour. Our two entrees were traditional and tasty: a blackened salmon chopped salad and a prosciutto ciabatta sandwich with brie cheese, arugula, a hard-boiled egg and aged balsamic vinegar. While La Boheme’s expansive patio is popular on the weekends, the indoor restaurant is equally compelling, especially if you’re looking to share a lighthearted escape in the company of friends.

Drag brunches for the month of June will be held at 1 p.m. June 4, 10, 18 and 24. Seating begins at 12:30 p.m. All attendees are subject to a $10 entertainment fee.
Queens at Micky's Bring it to Brunch pose with fans after the show.
(Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)

Micky's West Hollywood

West Hollywood Bar/Nightclub $
Reservation
By Julia Carmel
There were just a few dozen people at Micky’s on a recent Saturday, making it one of the more intimate drag brunches I’ve seen, but the energy stayed high throughout the show. With $5 tickets and reservations available online, Cake Moss hosts a lineup every Saturday that goes from around 1 to 4 p.m.

The brunch menu is simple — there are only eight food options but plenty of cocktails, which tend to be the more important part of drag brunch. Micky’s also has one of the best bottomless mimosa deals I’ve seen in recent times: For $18, they bring a refillable pitcher of mimosas to the table.

The show kicked off with a Sarah McLachlan-style public service announcement about how “3,000 drag queens were not tipped last year.” Micky’s has an ATM in the back, where you can withdraw cash to break into singles. The music included songs by Doja Cat, Donna Summer and Jhene Aiko, but Ruthless Envy had the room hypnotized when she performed a rendition of Kali Uchis’ “I Wish You Roses.” It’s not every day you see a queen remove a gown covered in moving butterflies to reveal a corset of red tassels and gemstone roses.
A stage view of the Mimosa Girls’ “Wicked” parody performance.
(Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

Mimosa Girls

Costa Mesa Bar $$
By Lisa Boone
The Mimosa Girls drag brunch show at Strut Bar & Club in Costa Mesa is so good, it doesn’t matter that the limited bar menu is composed of fried mozzarella sticks, deep-fried jalapeño poppers and crispy chicken tenders. Like so many drag brunches, the emphasis here is on cocktails. If you’re not a day drinker, however, you won’t feel intimidated. Our party of four ordered a variety of “Wicked”-themed specialty cocktails, all of which were tasty, but when I asked for a virgin mojito, our server didn’t bat a fake eyelash.

The Mimosa Girls’ most recent production of “Wicked” was performed onstage and lasted for more than two hours with an intermission. While the drag show loosely followed the hit Broadway musical, the show’s biggest cheers came when the drag queens (and kings) broke from the script and launched into songs by Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood, among others. (Alanis Morrisette’s perfectly timed revenge song “You Oughta Know” brought down the house.)

Sadly, I caught the final performance of the truly delightful “Wicked,” but the troupe will return with more witchcraft in August with a drag-themed version of “Hocus Pocus.” Tickets start at $30 with a two-drink minimum. The show is 21+. There is an ATM machine on-site, and staff offered to break $20 bills for tipping.
A drag queen surrounded by fans holding up dollar bills.
(Justine Jaime)

Precinct DTLA

Downtown L.A. Bar/Nightclub $
Reservation
By Danielle Dorsey
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for Precinct’s Over Easy drag brunch, and that’s about when you should arrive if you plan on eating before the 1 p.m. show. Downtown L.A.’s largest queer bar works out of a limited kitchen for Sunday drag brunch, and the wait gets long as orders pile up. My group placed our orders at 12:30 p.m. and received our plates about an hour later. Thankfully, costumed queens crooning everything from musical numbers to Diana Ross hits took to the stage to distract us from our hunger pangs, and $30 mimosa carafes kept our mood pleasant.

The crowd is a mix of locals, tourists, friends of performers and groups celebrating birthdays and bridal showers. It’s particularly heartwarming to watch as first-time drag brunch attendees are converted with showtunes into full-blown fans. Be warned that if you raise your hand to indicate you’re celebrating a special occasion, the emcee will beckon you onstage for a booty-shaking dance-off. The good news? You’ll get a shot regardless of where you place in the competition.

Your best options from the brunch menu consist of a very good breakfast burger with an over-easy egg and fried chicken tenders with waffles. A few omelets, peach brandy French toast and a vegan breakfast burrito round out the vegetarian choices. Over Easy drag brunch is hosted every Sunday, with $10 tickets available for purchase online.
A performer in the Black Girl Magic-themed drag brunch show at Redline.
(Justine Jaime)

Redline

Downtown L.A. Bar/Nightclub $
By Danielle Dorsey
Separated by only a few blocks with a similar gritty-industrial aesthetic, it’s easy to mistake Redline for Precinct and vice versa. They’re two of the most recognizable queer clubs in downtown L.A., and both spots prioritize inclusivity in their programming. At Redline, brunch is every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., with rotating shows including Amorcito: A Latinx Drag Experience hosted by Soliloqueen and Black Girl Magic Brunch. When I attended the latter with a group of friends, Serena Infiniti-LiqCour was our host and immediately won me over with a lip-sync rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” with all of the wig-flipping and stage-stomping that you’d expect from a true Houston tribute. Not to be outdone, performer Sweet Tea strutted out in a crystal-coated lavender bodysuit with matching gloves and worked the stage to Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

There’s no ATM at Redline, but you’ll find plenty nearby, and you’ll place all of your food and drink orders at the bar. There’s only one chef in the kitchen, so orders come out fairly slowly, which the bartender likely will mention as he rings you up. There was only one bartender when I went, and a line formed quickly as other tables realized they’d have to place all orders with him. The brunch menu has the requisite breakfast burrito, fried chicken and waffles and loaded tots — keeping in mind the limited kitchen, my group opted for sides of bacon and tots (not loaded) to share. We paired our food with (incredibly stiff) espresso martinis, but plenty of tables opted for the $15 bottomless mimosa deal. Redline’s drag brunch is $7 for tickets purchased in advance and $10 at the door.
Toddler hands a queen a tip at drag brunch at Rocco's
(Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)

Rocco’s

West Hollywood Bar/Nightclub $$
Reservation
By Julia Carmel
I think it’s fair to say that Sunday drag brunches are significantly more rowdy than Saturday brunches, and afternoon seatings are always wilder than morning ones. If that’s what you’re looking for, I highly recommend the 3 p.m. drag brunch at Rocco’s. Rocco’s Rocc-ettes perform at noon and 3 p.m. every Sunday, and $5 tickets can be purchased in advance online. But as with most drag brunches, things are running on gay time, which means performances are likely to run behind schedule.

Rocco’s has an ATM for tipping the queens, and bartenders or servers can break larger bills into singles. The brunch menu includes various omelets and toasts, but the all-day menu is mostly pub fare (think pizzas and burgers). We ordered a “mega cocktail” called the Reverse Cowgirl, which was essentially a life-size glass cowboy hat filled with tequila, grapefruit and soda. (I would definitely recommend splitting the mega cocktails among more than two people.) Even after starting an hour late, the queens kept the show on track and moving quickly. Rocco’s also was the only drag brunch where I saw children tipping the queens (with a bit of help from their parents).
The caramelized egg sandwich and bacon egg sandwich at Sorry Not Sorry
(Lea Godoy / Sorry Not Sorry L.A.)

Sorry Not Sorry

Rancho Park Breakfast/Brunch $
By Danielle Dorsey
Miles away from West Hollywood’s “gayborhood,” you’ll find Sorry Not Sorry on a quiet section of West Pico Boulevard in West L.A. Teal and fuschia accents pop throughout the indoor and outdoor space, with drag brunch taking place on the back patio that’s dotted with white picnic tables, umbrellas and a fuzzy magenta rug that serves as the stage, with tables and chairs arranged around it. The restaurant and bar hosts drag brunch on the last weekend of every month, including SNS drag brunch on the last Saturday and Dapper Puss drag king brunch on the last Sunday. Drag king brunch is hosted by Johnny Gentleman, who, during my visit, greeted the crowd in a “Toy Story”-inspired, sexy Woody costume as Kelis’ “Milkshake” teased over the speakers.

With a larger kitchen and space, Sorry Not Sorry has the freedom to get a little more creative with the brunch menu. The strawberry burrata salad was a fresh and bright departure from other indulgent offerings, and the turmeric garlic fries are downright addictive. General manager Brandon Waller’s favorite dish is the caramelized-onion egg sandwich with chipotle aioli and cheddar cheese on a soft brioche bun. A full bar is on hand for wine, beer and cocktails, with brunch beverages including Aperol spritz, house micheladas and mimosas by the glass or bottle. SNS drag brunch is $5 per person and Dapper King drag brunch is $10, with discounts available for Black, Indigenous and people of color attendees and the option to pay what you can.
A drag queen struts between two tables of fans at Stache.
(Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)

Stache

West Hollywood Bar/Nightclub $$
Reservation
By Julia Carmel
Stache is pretty no-frills, and Wigs & Waffles is a quintessential drag brunch. The menu includes typical bar fare — burgers, breakfast burritos, tater tots — and the bottomless mimosas were steep at $29 per person. Orders are placed online and delivered to each table promptly, and the show, which is every Sunday at 1 p.m., starts within 15 minutes. There’s no ATM at Stache, though there’s a Chase and a Bank of America within a block of the bar, and bartenders can break larger bills into singles.

Though the performances usually are hosted by two queens, Maebe A. Girl and Hybrid, Hybrid said that Maebe was out that day doing “Congress things.” (Maebe, who is the first drag queen elected to office in the U.S., currently serves as representative for the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council and is a candidate for California’s 30th Congressional District.) But Hybrid was more than comfortable hosting the show alone, and though there were a lot of tough seats with blocked views of the stage, the queens dutifully circulated around the bar and through the patio. The day we went was ’90s-themed, so performances included plenty of Destiny’s Child, TLC and Spice Girls. My favorite performer of the day was Luscious, who did a crash-course version of Janet Jackson’s Velvet Rope Tour, including outfit changes and choreography.
