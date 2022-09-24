Advertisement
Xiao long bao in a metal steamer
Xiao long bao from Kang Kang Food Court in Alhambra.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Food

Our favorite dumplings in Los Angeles

By Jenn HarrisColumnist 
We’re lucky enough to live in a city that offers pan-fried, boiled, deep-fried, grilled and steamed dumplings from all over the world. And as I filmed season 2 of “The Bucket List” video series,” with 11 episodes devoted to dumplings, we attempted to try them all.

This is an evolving list of some of our favorites, including places featured in the series. There are restaurants specializing in xiao long bao, hui tou, dim sum, stuffed pasta and every rendition in between.

As new episodes air, we’ll add more favorites to the list.

Food

Soup Dumplings | The Bucket List: Dumplings

If you have a favorite, please let us know in the comments.

Find “The Bucket List: Dumplings” video series at youtube.com/latimesfood. And get tickets for Jenn Harris’ dumpling event during the L.A. Times Food Bowl Night Market at lafoodbowl.com/night-market.

An order of gyoza made by Brandon Kida of Go Go Gyoza dumpling.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Go Go Gyoza

Japanese
By Jenn Harris
Brandon Kida of Hinoki and the Bird started his Go Go Gyoza dumpling delivery business during the pandemic as a way to raise money for his staff. Kida’s Kurobuta heritage pork dumplings are the gold standard, plump with pork, ginger, garlic, chive and cabbage. They’re crisp on one side and chewy on the other. He also makes chicken gyoza, vegetable gyoza and dipping sauces including aromatic soy sauce and chile sesame oil. You can order the dumplings frozen online or find them fresh at Kida’s fried chicken restaurant, Go Go Bird, at Citizen Public Market in Culver City.
Hui tou dumplings piled on a square white plate
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Hui Tou Xiang

San Gabriel Valley Chinese
By Jenn Harris
The hui tou dumplings from this San Gabriel restaurant are the savory blintzes of the Chinese dumpling world. The blistered, chewy skins are swollen with garlicky pork or beef filling. They’re usually juicy to the point of explosion. It’s highly likely that someone will squirt hot meat juice across the table after the first bite.
A blue plastic straw sticks out of an enormous pork and crab bun in a metal steamer at Long Xing Ji in San Gabriel.
(Amy Scattergood / Los Angeles Times)

Long Xing Ji Juicy Dumpling

San Gabriel Valley Chinese
By Jenn Harris
This is a longtime favorite for three key varieties of xiao long bao. You can order the regular, with thin skins, full of pork and hot broth. There’s the sweet version, with just a hint of sugar in the filling to bring out the pork flavor. And then there’s the jumbo Wuxi-style pork and crab soup dumplings that you pierce with a straw and devour by sucking out all the juices inside. Order all three.
The taro dumplings from Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House in Santa Monica.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House

Santa Monica Chinese cuisine
By Jenn Harris
Wu gok can seem otherworldly, the result of the taro and wheat dough creating a cobweb-like structure when it’s fried. The shaggy exterior — skinny filaments of crunchy dough — protrudes at all angles. The version at Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House in Santa Monica is excellent, with a crisp shell surrounding pale purple taro that’s starchy and sweet with a middle of minced pork and mushrooms.
Round woven steamer baskets open to display dumplings of different colors, as well as other dishes.
(Paradise Dynasty)

Paradise Dynasty

Costa Mesa Asian
By Jenn Harris
This dumpling restaurant from Singapore specializes in colorful flavored soup dumplings with chewy, delicate skins. In addition to the traditional pork filling, you’ll find dumplings infused with kimchi, garlic, cheese, crab roe and more.
A bowl of tortellini in cream sauce at Pasta Sisters in Culver City.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Pasta Sisters

Italian Restaurant
By Jenn Harris
Paola Da Re’s tortellini are so labor-intensive that they’re only available during the holidays or by special order. The tiny stuffed pasta are full of cheese, pork and beef and seasoned with just the right amount of nutmeg. They’re tossed in a simple sauce of either butter and cheese or cream to allow the tortellini to really shine.
The shrimp and pork dumplings from PP Pop.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

PP Pop

Monterey Park Taiwanese
By Jenn Harris
The dish you’ll find on everyone’s table at this Taiwanese restaurant in Monterey Park is the pan-fried dumplings. They arrive upside down to show off a disk of dumpling lace across the top. It shatters as you eat it and tastes like the best parts of a good, crisp cookie. Inside, the dumplings are brimming with juicy pork and shrimp.
Tortelloni in a tomato and butter sauce served in a red-and-white patterned bowl.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Rossoblu

Downtown L.A. Italian
By Jenn Harris
Steve Samson makes three varieties of stuffed pasta at Rossoblu: tortellini, tortelloni and sfoglia lorda, the latter a stuffed sheet that’s folded over, cut into small squares and served in hot broth.
