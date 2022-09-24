Our favorite dumplings in Los Angeles
We’re lucky enough to live in a city that offers pan-fried, boiled, deep-fried, grilled and steamed dumplings from all over the world. And as I filmed season 2 of “The Bucket List” video series,” with 11 episodes devoted to dumplings, we attempted to try them all.
This is an evolving list of some of our favorites, including places featured in the series. There are restaurants specializing in xiao long bao, hui tou, dim sum, stuffed pasta and every rendition in between.
As new episodes air, we’ll add more favorites to the list.
If you have a favorite, please let us know in the comments.
Find “The Bucket List: Dumplings” video series at youtube.com/latimesfood. And get tickets for Jenn Harris’ dumpling event during the L.A. Times Food Bowl Night Market at lafoodbowl.com/night-market.
Go Go Gyoza
Hui Tou Xiang
Long Xing Ji Juicy Dumpling
Lotus Dim Sum Dumpling House
Paradise Dynasty
Pasta Sisters
PP Pop
Rossoblu
Eat your way across L.A.
