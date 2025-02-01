The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
- Share via
-
Los Angeles County has had a heavy start to the new year. In the first week of January, wildfires broke out across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena, Altadena, the Hollywood Hills, San Fernando Valley and Simi Valley, leaving thousands of homes, businesses and other structures damaged or destroyed, and claiming 29 lives.
Among this destruction were long-standing restaurants such as Reel Inn in Malibu, Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio off Pacific Coast Highway and the Little Red Hen Coffee Shop and Pizza of Venice in Altadena. For weeks, local restaurants closed due to poor air and water quality, damaged facilities and to support staff who were displaced by the fires.
The forced temporary closures occurred during what is typically the slowest time of the year for restaurants, but that hasn’t dissuaded the local food industry from providing free meals and hosting an array of fundraisers to support first responders and wildfire victims.
In Echo Park, Little Fish owners Anna Sonenshein and Niki Vahle are using the restaurant kitchen to cook up comforting soups to those in need. In Chinatown, La Sorted’s owner Tommy Brockert created the L.A. Pizza Alliance alongside 25 of the city’s best pizza makers and 90 volunteers.
This month, we’re departing from our usual habit of sharing new restaurant openings to celebrate some of the treasured stalwarts stepping up for our communities.
Amor Y Tacos
See what L.A. chefs and restaurant owners put on their 2025 wishlist.
Ayara Thai
Read about what L.A. chefs are hoping for in 2025.
Bob's Big Boy
Read about the impromtu David Lynch memorial at Bob’s Big Boy.
Dulan's on Crenshaw
Read about how Dulanville and other Black-owned restaurants are supporting the Altadena community.
Friends & Family
Read about L.A. chefs and restaurateurs hopes for 2025.
Here's Looking at You
Read about the legacy of chef Jonathan Whitener.
LaSorted's
Read about the L.A. Pizza Alliance.
Little Fish
Read about the Rogue Foods initiative and get their soup recipes.
Linden
Read about what local chefs are manifesting for 2025.
Meals by Genet
Read about the resurgence of Meals by Genet.
Oh My Burger
Read about what local chefs and restaurateurs are wishing for in the new year.
Perle
Read about the recently reopened Pasadena restaurant.
Playa Provisions
See what L.A. chefs are wishing for in 2025.
Providence
Read about what L.A. chefs and restaurateurs are wishing for in 2025.
Ronan
Read about the challenges that chefs and restaurant owners hope to overcome this year.
Woon
Read about the reopening of Woon Pasadena.
Yang’s Kitchen
See what else local chefs are wishing for in 2025.
Zef BBQ
Watch the video of Zef BBQ’s food relief pop-up.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.