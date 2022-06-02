Advertisement
How to pack the perfect Hollywood Bowl picnic at home

Sicilian tuna salad from Scopa Italian Roots features baby potatoes, haricots verts, capers and celery.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Try one of these 23 recipes for creating your own picnic basket at the Bowl this summer.

By Julie Giuffrida

Plenty of restaurants will pack you a beautiful basket or box to eat alfresco at the Hollywood Bowl. But if you like to cook, there is another way to picnic there: Make it yourself, tailored specifically to your tastes, dietary requirements and budget.

Keep it simple, as in easy to eat, and make its contents earlier in the day or even a day or two before concert night. Opt for pre-cut finger foods and dishes prepared in bite-size pieces that are easy to transport from plate to mouth. Leave leafy lettuce salads and anything that requires cutting at home. Pre-slice your bread or use pita or tortillas that you can fill and eat out of hand. Be sure to pack plenty of utensils and napkins. And finally, bring handheld desserts like cookies, bars and hand pies for dessert.

Easy to cook is the way to go, though sometimes it is fun to take on a culinary project and make something particularly elaborate — and worth all the time and effort. Mezze — a selection of salads, small bites and finger foods on small plates, similar to tapas — is perfect Hollywood Bowl fare. Carrot Salad With Lemon Turmeric Vinaigrette is a delightful blend of color, texture and flavor. It gets its earthiness from turmeric and cumin, its tang from fresh lemon juice, its soft chewiness from bulger and garbanzo beans and its vivid color and crunch from carrots and cabbage. Also colorful is this Brazilianesque Black Bean Salad, a mix of black beans, red bell peppers, hearts of palm, tomato and avocado tossed in a bright cilantro-lime vinaigrette. It is a good salad to make the day before, as it tastes even better after it sits overnight.

With sourdough croutons, prosciutto, chopped greens and loads of fresh herbs, Jonathan Waxman’s Wild Mushroom Salad has it all, including a heady sherry vinaigrette made with hazelnut and walnut oils.

Aunt Mary’s Yalanchi (Stuffed Grape Leaves) is another dish to make at least a day ahead. Rolling the leaves is also fun to do with a companion, and many hands will make the work go faster. Allspice, cinnamon and dill lend delicate flavor to these delicious, hand-held treats. Roasted Peppers Stuffed With Homemade Ricotta are a less time-consuming project. Include different colored peppers for a vivid presentation, and feel free to use store-bought ricotta.

This Sicilian Tuna Salad From Scopa Italian Roots, which includes haricots verts, capers, celery and baby potatoes, comes together quickly. Do use Sicilian tuna if you can find it. If you can’t, be sure to use tuna packed in oil, preferably dark, as it is more flavorful.

Briny seafood, creamy potatoes and a tangy, herbaceous dressing come together in this simple Potato Salad With Spicy Green Goddess Labneh and Lobster. It sounds much more complex — and expensive — than it really is. Lobster? It is the Hollywood Bowl. But the recipe calls for only a small amount, keeping it affordable.

If you prefer to leave the forks at home, sandwiches are always a good bet, though you may want to consider bringing the components in separate containers and assembling on location. This Fried Chicken Sandwich With Chili Crisp Mayo is spicy and tangy with a satisfying crunch.

If you have steak for dinner during the week before your Bowl visit, you’ll have the filling for Grilled Steak and Roasted Tomato Sandwiches. Roasting the tomatoes is hands-off, leaving you time to prepare and dress the watercress. Again with the leftovers (they make such great sandwich fillings), Chicken Kebab With Dried Lime and Mint has a very distinctive flavor — thanks largely to the dried lime — and makes a terrific sandwich. Use boneless thighs and stuff kebab chunks into a pita with fresh chopped tomatoes and cucumbers, perhaps some sliced green onion and a dollop of labne or homemade ricotta and you will be very happy.

Sardines are an easy banh mi filling (as compared to barbecued meats), and this Sardine Banh Mi does not disappoint. Spread your baguette (make your own or buy a good quality one) with pork liver pate, add the sardines and plenty of lightly pickled carrots and daikon radish, a few slices of cucumber, several mint leaves, a few sprigs of cilantro and jalapeño slices as desired. This too you may want to assemble while you are picnicking — you don’t want that baguette to get soggy.

If sandwiches are not your thing — or if you love cold chicken at a picnic — Jonathan Gold’s Barefoot Fried Chicken always brings rave reviews. Whether it’s the two types of oil or the country ham that cooks in the oil along with the chicken that give it its oomph is hard to say. All I know is that it’s crispy and delicious.

For a little less mess in the kitchen, try Oven-Fried Nashville-Style Hot Chicken. It gets drizzled with hot, spicy oil after it’s cooked, so it still has that signature Nashville heat (you also use hot sauce in the dredging and coating process).

Any of the vegetable salads above would make a great accompaniment for the fried chicken, though a creamy, sweet-and-spicy-with-a-hint-of-mustard Potato Salad is a classic side for both a picnic and chicken. And if a slaw makes it a picnic for you, try this crisp, crunchy and vibrant Jicama Slaw or this vivid, sweet Bell Pepper and Corn Slaw. The vegetables may seem tame, but it gets a hit of smokiness from cumin and chipotle in the dressing.

Be sure to leave room for dessert. These Giant Ginger Molasses Cookies might need a little “extra,” because each one could be a meal in itself. Full of flavor and come-back-for-more texture, they are as amazing as they are gargantuan. Zooies Oatmeal Raisin Cookies are also nice and chewy, with a perfect sweet-to-savory balance. Tahini gives these Tahini Shortbread Cookies a savory edge. They are just sweet enough, with a great chew and nutty, sesame flavor.

If you don’t say they are vegan, nobody will guess they are. Moist from the fruit and a bit crumbly from the sable-inspired cookie base, Vegan Berry Bars are sweet, tart and rich.

These Apple Hand Pies are portable, so you can get your fix of fruit baked in a flakey crust without having to tote and slice a whole pie. And, of course, there must be chocolate. Flourless Fudgy Brownies are full of it, divine and gluten-free. ‘Nuf said.

Carrot Salad with Lemon Turmeric Vinaigrette.

Carrot Salad with lemon turmeric vinaigrette

In this Moroccan-inspired salad, carrots, chickpeas, red cabbage and a few grains of bulgur are tossed in lemony-turmeric vinaigrette.
35 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Recipe Jicama slaw

Jicama slaw

Sticks of jicama are dressed with lime juice and minced serrano chiles. It's got some crisp and some tart and just a little heat. It's like a salad and a salsa combined.
25 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Tahini shortbread cookies made in the Los Angeles Times Test Kitchen. Adapted from a recipe by Deana Kabakibi.

Tahini shortbread cookies

Soft and chewy, with a rich, nutty flavor and just the right hint of sweetness, these tahini shortbread cookies were one of the five favorites from the Los Angeles Times seventh Holiday Cookie Bake-Off.
40 minutes
Makes about 3 ½ dozen cookies
Homemade Ricotta on SEPTEMBER 22, 2010.

Roasted peppers stuffed with homemade ricotta

Homemade ricotta really shines when mixed with herbs and used to stuff roasted and peeled red and yellow bell peppers.
40 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
LOS ANGELES, CA- February 13, 2020: Fried Chicken Sandwich on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Chili Crisp Mayo

This crunchy fried chicken katsu sandwich combines a chili crisp mayo with tangy pickles.
10 minutes
Makes 1 sandwich
Chicken kabab with dried lime and mint. Credit: Mage Publishers

Chicken Kebab With Dried Lime and Mint

Dried limes, which have long been a staple of Persian cooking, impart to these tender, juicy kebabs a special, distinctive tangy and earthy flavor.
1 hour 10 minutes, plus overnight marinating
Serves 6 to 8
LOS ANGELES, CA-July 11, 2019: Fried Chicken recipe on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times / Prop styling by Nidia Cueva)

Jonathan Gold’s Barefoot Fried Chicken

When Jonathan Gold was gathering people at his house in Pasadena for a night off from eating out, fried chicken was usually what he made.
1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8 to 12
Vegan berry bars.

Vegan berry bars

The sweet-tart notes of the fruit complement the richness of the sable-inspired cookie crust, and your guests might never guess the treat is vegan.
1 hour
Makes 12 to 16 bars
LOS ANGELES, CA- February 13, 2020: Oven-Fried Hot Chicken on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Oven-Fried Nashville-Style Hot Chicken

Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, this version swaps deep-frying for oven frying but retains the signature spiced oil that coats the chicken at the end. Crunchy and hot, it's a great option for making fried chicken at home.
55 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 19, 2020: Ben Mims' Ginger Molasses Cookies, from a recipe by Brad Ray of Antico, photographed for LA Times Food section's Holiday Cookies 2020 story on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020, at the Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo / Silvia Razgova, food styling and prop styling / Leah Choi) ATTN: 653895-la-fo-holiday-cookies-2020

Giant Ginger Molasses Cookies

Fresh ginger packs a warm punch in these spiced, chewy molasses cookies, crunchy on the outside with turbinado sugar.
1 hour, plus overnight chilling
Makes 16 large cookies
LOS ANGELES, CA., SEPTEMBER 13, 2018 -- Culinary SOS: Tuna salad from Scopa Italian Roots. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Sicilian tuna salad from Scopa Italian Roots

Crisp haricots verts, capers, celery, baby potatoes and Italian tuna tossed with a generous drizzle of fresh lemon juice make for an elegant appetizer, first course or simple dinner.
35 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Grilled steak and roasted tomato sandwich.

Grilled Steak and Roasted Tomato Sandwiches

Roasted cherry tomatoes and grilled steak with crisp watercress dressed in a mustardy vinaigrette make a delicious sandwich.
30 minutes
Makes 4 sandwiches
LOS ANGELES, CA., APRIL 14, 2020:How-to-boil-water- fudgy brownies(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

Flourless Fudgy Brownies

This simple fudgy brownie recipe requires only six ingredients and is a foolproof formula to a tender, chocolaty treat.
45 minutes
Makes one 8-inch-square pan.
Go ahead and make an extra batch of these grape leaves -- they go quickly.

Aunt Mary's yalanchi (stuffed grape leaves)

Aunt Mary's yalanchi (stuffed grape leaves) are filled with rice, herbs and pine nuts in classic Armenian fashion.
2 hours
Makes about 5 dozen yalanchi
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 25, 2021: Spicy Green Goddess Labneh Lobster Potato Salad for the September Week of Meals collumn by Ben Mims, photographed on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Proplink Studios in Arts District Los Angeles. (Photo and Prop Styling / Silvia Razgova / For the Times) ATTN: 829341-la-fo-week-of-meals-september-2021

Potato Salad With Spicy Green Goddess Labneh and Lobster

Green goddess dressing, spiked with fresh chiles, dresses this simple potato salad, topped with salty prosciutto and rich, lemony lobster.
40 minutes
Serves 4
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 28: Oatmeal raisin cookies from Zooies Cookies in studio on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Zooies Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Crisp around the edges and chewy in the center, these are the ideal version of the classic.
1 hour, plus chilling
Makes about 3 dozen

Daily bread

This is a bread you can knock together quickly and vary at will. A plain batard, rosemary baguettes, a dozen currant rolls — the possibilities are endless.
4 hours
Serves about 16 (makes 2 batards)
Ricotta is strained from the whey for homemade Ricotta

Homemade ricotta

This ricotta is so good it can be used as a starring ingredient or eaten just by itself. The flavor is delicate with a wonderfully milky combination of sweet and tang.
45 minutes
Makes about 1 pound, or 2 cups
Photographs from the book: "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ" by Rodney Scott and Lolis Eric Elie. Potato Salad Photographs copyright © 2021 by Jerrelle Guy. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

Potato Salad

Lots of vinegar and lemon juice brighten this traditional picnic side dish full of creamy potatoes and topped with piquant dry spice rub.
40 minutes
Serves 8 to 10
A spoon filled with a Spinach and Papaya Brizilianesque Black Bean salad.

Brazilianesque black bean salad

Black beans are mixed with hearts of palm, roasted red peppers, diced avocado and white onion for a sprightly blend in a cumin- and cilantro-spiked vinaigrette.
15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Recipe: Bell pepper and corn slaw

Bell pepper and corn slaw

The vivid shades of bell peppers and fresh corn kernals make a beautiful slaw. The earthy cumin and smoky chipotle pepper in the slightly assertive dressing deepen the flavors.
35 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Two halves of a bahn mi on a white ceramic plate.

Sardine banh mi

This classic banh mi loads a baguette with pork liver pate, sardines (preferably in tomato sauce), pickled carrots and daikon, slices of cucumber and jalapeño and fresh herbs.
20 minutes
Serves 4
Recipe: Apple hand pies

Apple hand pies

Behold the hand pie: This convenient little wonder is pie’s answer to the cupcake, without the fussy decorations.
1 hour 20 minutes
Serves 12

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

