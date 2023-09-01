The grilled pork skewers at Rod Dee Det, a roadside restaurant in Bangkok, are recommended by Thai Town’s own Sarantip “Jazz” Singsanong of Jitlada restaurant.

6 stops for a whirlwind street food and bar crawl through Bangkok

The street food scene in Bangkok exceeded my wildest expectations. From the fruit vendors to the boat noodle shops, there’s no shortage of exceptional things to eat in every neighborhood.

This list is by no means exhaustive. It’s a rundown of some of my favorite places to eat and drink during a short jaunt through the city. I hope you find it useful for any trips planned. And if you have recommendations, I’d love to hear them for the next time I’m in town.