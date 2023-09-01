6 stops for a whirlwind street food and bar crawl through Bangkok
The street food scene in Bangkok exceeded my wildest expectations. From the fruit vendors to the boat noodle shops, there’s no shortage of exceptional things to eat in every neighborhood.
This list is by no means exhaustive. It’s a rundown of some of my favorite places to eat and drink during a short jaunt through the city. I hope you find it useful for any trips planned. And if you have recommendations, I’d love to hear them for the next time I’m in town.
Chef Ton’s cooking career was already an act of defiance, and then he doubled down by using local ingredients at a time when fine dining was Eurocentric. It landed him at the top of Asia’s 50 best list.
Kitti Duck Noodle Restaurant
Soi, Khwaeng Bang Chak, Bang Na, Bangkok 10250 and at multiple locations in Thailand
Le Du
399/3 Silom 7 Alley, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, +66 92 919 9969
Nusara
336 Maha Rat Road, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, +66 97 293 5549
Rod Dee Det
420 Siam Square Soi 7, Bangkok 10330 +66 2 252 7524
Som Tam Jay So
Phiphat 2, Silom, Bang Rak, 10500, Thailand, +66 85 999 4225
The Standard Bangkok
114 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, +66 2 085 8888
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.