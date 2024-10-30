16 spots where L.A. voters can stress eat, drink and get freebies on election day

Tuesday, Nov. 5 marks the end of the highly unpredictable 2024 election season. And after months of political ads and funding campaigns, election day itself marks the beginning of a new anxiety spiral as results begin trickling in.

Voters can assuage their stress by taking advantage of an assortment of food and drink offers when they present their “I voted” stickers, but those who can’t pull themselves away from the live feed might find comfort in joining other apprehensive Angelenos at restaurants and bars that are screening the results, often with extended happy hour deals. There are even takeout options for those who prefer to watch and worry in the comfort of their homes.

After returning your ballot, treat yourself to a free slice of cheese pizza, discounted cocktails or two-for-one entrees, then stake out election night at local spots screening the results, including a family-friendly sports bar in Culver City, an LGBTQ+ bar in Silver Lake and a lobby restaurant in a downtown hotel.

