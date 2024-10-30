Advertisement
Voters can watch live election results and indulge in happy hour at 33 Taps Culver City and Downtown locations on Nov 5.
Voters can watch live election results and indulge in extended happy hour at 33 Taps Culver City and Downtown locations on Nov 5.
(Wonho Frank Lee)
Food

16 spots where L.A. voters can stress eat, drink and get freebies on election day

By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Share via

Tuesday, Nov. 5 marks the end of the highly unpredictable 2024 election season. And after months of political ads and funding campaigns, election day itself marks the beginning of a new anxiety spiral as results begin trickling in.

Voters can assuage their stress by taking advantage of an assortment of food and drink offers when they present their “I voted” stickers, but those who can’t pull themselves away from the live feed might find comfort in joining other apprehensive Angelenos at restaurants and bars that are screening the results, often with extended happy hour deals. There are even takeout options for those who prefer to watch and worry in the comfort of their homes.

After returning your ballot, treat yourself to a free slice of cheese pizza, discounted cocktails or two-for-one entrees, then stake out election night at local spots screening the results, including a family-friendly sports bar in Culver City, an LGBTQ+ bar in Silver Lake and a lobby restaurant in a downtown hotel.

Showing  Places
Interior of Bar Magnolia at Hotel Figueroa.
(Tanveer Badal)

Bar Magnolia

Downtown L.A. Cocktails $$
By Danielle Dorsey
At downtown L.A.’s Hotel Figueroa, which is also serving as an official voting center, Bar Magnolia will offer a 10% discount to guests who present “I voted” stickers through Nov. 5. The lobby-floor bar is open daily from 3 to 10 p.m. with shareable plates, entrees such as a Croque Monsieur and rigatoni and classic cocktails including gin gimlets, old-fashioneds and a Hemingway daquiri.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A western-themed lounge space with leather couches and chairs and a view of Hollywood
(Michael Mundy)

Desert 5 Spot

Hollywood Bar/Nightclub $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On Nov 5., the retro Pioneertown-inspired bar on the rooftop of the VOLUME hotel in Hollywood is giving out one complimentary margarita to anyone who presents their “I voted” sticker to a bartender from 6 p.m. to close. Afterwards, stick around for Songwriter Softspot Nights, a weekly open mic with rising artists sharing original compositions.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Summer squash and goat cheese pizza along with the Frisee and dandelion salads from Hail Mary on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Los Angeles.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Hail Mary Pizza

Atwater Village Pizza $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On election day, one of our critic’s favorite L.A. pizzerias will be giving out free slices of cheese pizza to customers who present their “I Voted” stickers or other proof of voting, while supplies last. The offer is available for pickup but not delivery, and the sourdough slice shop offers natural wine and beer if you decide to dine in.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The "It's Giving Lisa Frank" cocktail at Holy Water bar.
(Holy Water)

Holy Water

West Hollywood Cocktails $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The stylish, boho-minimalist cocktail bar that’s attached to the Woods, a cannabis dispensary and consumption lounge with a similar vibe from actor Woody Harrelson, is doing two separate deals on election night, including two-for-one drinks the entire night and one free shot of tequila for anyone with an “I voted” sticker. The brief yet bespoke cocktail menu includes the vibrant It’s Giving Lisa Frank with charanda, Lion’s Mane, pineapple and dragon fruit foam and a house martini with Castelvetrano olive juice, kombu, seaweed salt, lemon oil and nori.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Breakfast tacos from HomeState including (from bottom up) Pecos, Don't Mess with Texas and Blanco taken on the outside patio at HomeState on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Homestate

Atwater Village Tex-Mex $
By Danielle Dorsey
The Tex-Mex mini-chain is helping diners cope with its election night Survival Taco Kits, which are available all-day on Nov 5. and include your choice of three proteins with a dozen flour or corn tortillas, toppings and sides of guacamole, queso, black beans, charro beans, salsa and chips for $70. A 16-ounce margarita can be added for $30. The taco kits are available at all Homestate locations and can be ordered in person or on the website or app for pickup and delivery.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Enjoy family-style Yucatecan cuisine amid fire dancers and a DJ at chef Wes Avila's Hollywood restaurant Ka'teen.
(Ka’teen)

Ka'teen

Hollywood Mexican cuisine
By Danielle Dorsey
The palm-laden al-fresco restaurant from Angry Egret and MXO chef Wes Avila at VOLUME hotel (formerly known as Tommie Hollywood) will treat patrons who order an appetizer or entree to a complimentary margarita for showing their “I voted” stickers. The restaurant’s weekly Taqueria Tuesday will also be in effect, with options including a slow-braised pork belly taco and a braised leeks and sweet potatoes taco.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The entryway at Lunetta restaurant in Santa Monica.
(Lunetta)

Lunetta

Santa Monica New American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Stop by Lunetta for lunch or dinner on election day and get a free toast of beer, wine or champagne when you show your “I voted” sticker. The California-inspired menu from chef Raphael Lunetta features poached rock shrimp ceviche, Jidori brick chicken and Bolognese pappardelle.
Route Details
A paper barbecue tray of ribs, brisket, pickles, sauce and onions with mac and cheese from Maple Block Meat Co.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Maple Block Meat Co.

Culver City Barbecue $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On Nov. 5, Maple Block will offer its Line Cook special with a shot, a beer and pickles for free to customers who present their “I voted” stickers at its Culver City outpost. The Grand Central location will offer voters free draft beer. Since election day overlaps with Taco Tuesday, guests can also take advantage of the weekly special that includes two tacos and a beer for $9.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A selection of appetizers from Metropole Bar + Kitchen.
(Bungalow 95)

Metropole Bar + Kitchen

Downtown L.A. American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On Nov. 5th at Hotel Indigo’s Metropole Bar + Kitchen, diners wearing “I voted” stickers can enjoy 50% off appetizers, including calamari, truffle fries and kung pao wings. The restaurant will also play live election results.
Route Details
Mama Mina's chile tacos from Nativo
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Nativo

Highland Park Mexican $$
By Danielle Dorsey
In Highland Park, the colorful, Guadalajara-inspired bar Nativo will extend its happy hour all night long to guests who present their “I Voted” stickers. Snag $8 Dodgeritas, $6 craft beer and discounts on nachos, tacos, mole-covered tots and yuca fries.
Route Details
Cheeseburger and fries entree from Norm's
(Norm’s)

Norm's

Los Angeles County American $
By Danielle Dorsey
The SoCal-based diner chain that just expanded to its first out-of-state location in Las Vegas is doing a buy one, get one entree deal for guests who present their “I voted” stickers. Choose between mains such as Norm’s original patty melt on grilled rye bread, white cheddar mac and cheese and a half-pound New York steak with fried shrimp.
Read All Read Less
Details
Tagliatelle bolognese and linguine al pesto from Osteria Mamma.
(Rob Hoffman)

Osteria Mamma

Larchmont Italian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On Nov. 5, dine-in guests at the homestyle Italian restaurant on Melrose can enjoy a complimentary tiramisu when they wear their “I voted” stickers, while supplies last. Pair the dessert with dishes based on the restaurant’s late matriarch Loredana “Mamma” Cecchinato’s recipes, such as minestrone soup and gnocchi al martini with fresh-chopped Maine lobster, plus a lengthy wine list from sommelier Fillippo Cortivio.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Scenes from the Ruby Fruit on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, during the bar's Western Country night.
(Chris Behroozian/For The Times)

The Ruby Fruit

Silver Lake Wine Bars $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The sapphic-leaning bar in Silver Lake is offering a $1 discount on its floral and low-ABV Martha cocktail, with elderflower, white wine, sparkling water and citrus, to all guests who show their “I voted” sticker or other voting receipt on Nov. 5. Pair it with delivered eggs topped with marinated anchovy, a basket of green peppercorn-flecked popcorn chicken and other casual and deeply comforting dishes. The Ruby Fruit will also be screening live election results.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A slider from the San Fernando bar and restaurant in Glendale.
(The San Fernando)

The San Fernando

Glendale Cocktails $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Load up on food and drink at the San Fernando in Glendale on election night, where guests can take advantage of two-for-one specials, $7 Stellas and $10 beef or plant-based sliders when they present their “I voted” stickers. The rest of the menu at the sleek cocktail bar and restaurant hues towards classic libations including a Sidecar and Last Word, with comforting bar foods such as hot wings, fish and chips and steak frites.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Yogurtland

Los Angeles County Desserts $
By Danielle Dorsey
On Nov. 5, participating Yogurtland locations will give customers who show their “I voted” stickers 15% off in-store purchases, making it that much more tempting to treat yourself after showing up to the polls.
Details
A selection of appetizers from 33 Taps.
(Wonho Frank Lee)

33 Taps

Culver City American $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Head to the Culver City and downtown locations of this local sports bar to nail-bite over live coverage of the 2024 election, with TVs inside and on the patio. The bar will run its usually daily happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to close, with select $5 pints, $7 shots of well spirits, $8 cocktails and wine, select $17 pitchers and $9 food items including a quesadilla and banh mi fries. The Culver City location is dog- and family-friendly.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

