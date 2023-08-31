10 must-try restaurants, hawker stalls and bars to visit in Singapore

This is the place to go for Hainanese chicken rice. It’s where Anthony Bourdain ate chicken rice and where an ongoing debate over who makes the best will probably rage on forever. Does Ah Tai or Tian Tian make the best? The latter is the one Bourdain visited, and the recipient of the most international press. The line wraps around the stall and down out the back of the center. The other is rumored to have been started by an ex-chef from Tian Tian, now making their own chicken and rice a few stalls down.



Though the line at Tian Tian is intimidating, head to the back and be patient. It moves quickly. At peak lunch hour during the week, I waited a total of 15 minutes. The rice is slick with chicken fat, each kernel plump with broth. The chicken is tender but needed a boost from the chile sauce.



The line at Ah Tai is significantly shorter. Here, the rice is on the drier side but the chicken is juicy and even more savory.



The pro move: Try both. You’re thousands of miles away from home, so you might as well stage your own taste test. To make the perfect bite, scoop some of the rice from Tian Tian and a piece of chicken from Ah Tai and eat it together.



1 Kadayanallur St., Singapore 069184, +65 6225 5632