10 must-try restaurants, hawker stalls and bars to visit in Singapore
From the mall food halls to the hawker centers to the fanciest of fine dining rooms, this tiny country really does offer a taste of everything. And you can usually get it at all hours of the day or night.
The following is a list of my favorite places to eat and drink in Singapore. There’s plenty more to discover, but this is a great place to start.
For years, chef Malcolm Lee’s restaurant Candlenut struggled. At one point, he wondered if he’d made a mistake, but he doubled down on Peranakan cooking and a cuisine he saw disappearing.
Artichoke
161 Middle Road, Singapore 188978, +65 9650 2290
The Bar Kakure
29 Scotts Road, Singapore 228224, +65 9061 6109
Candlenut
17a Dempsey Road, Singapore 249676, +65 1800 304 2288
Maxwell Food Centre
Though the line at Tian Tian is intimidating, head to the back and be patient. It moves quickly. At peak lunch hour during the week, I waited a total of 15 minutes. The rice is slick with chicken fat, each kernel plump with broth. The chicken is tender but needed a boost from the chile sauce.
The line at Ah Tai is significantly shorter. Here, the rice is on the drier side but the chicken is juicy and even more savory.
The pro move: Try both. You’re thousands of miles away from home, so you might as well stage your own taste test. To make the perfect bite, scoop some of the rice from Tian Tian and a piece of chicken from Ah Tai and eat it together.
1 Kadayanallur St., Singapore 069184, +65 6225 5632
Newton Food Centre
Alliance Seafood is a great place to try chili crab, a whole crab swimming in a tomato chile sauce that tastes a little like chile-spiked tomato soup with strands of cooked egg throughout. It’s sweeter than it is hot. Order the crab in a set with the fried cereal prawns (fried prawns coated in fried bread crumbs that do taste like breakfast cereal) and mantou fried buns. The more vessels you have for the sauce, the better.
Both the carrot cake and chili crab will be about a 30 minute to an hour wait, so order them first, then head to 22 Best Satay for an appetizer. The stall grills up chicken, mutton and prawns on a stick, served alongside a cup of peanut sauce.
Pro tip: Have someone in your group snag a table before you order any food. You’ll need to let the stalls know your table number so they know where to deliver your order.
500 Clemenceau Ave., Singapore, 229495
Jigger & Pony
165 Tg Pagar Road, Amara Hotel, Singapore 088539, +65 9621 1074
Mizuki Tempura & Sushi
391 Orchard Road #05-32, Ngee Ann City Podium Block, Singapore 238872, +65 67346308
Pangium
11 Gallop Road Gallop Entrance, Singapore Botanic
Song Fa Kway Chap
2 Orchard Turn B4-03/04 Stall, #14, Singapore 238801
Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks
2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard, #B4-63, Singapore 238801 and at multiple locations around Singapore
