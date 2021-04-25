Spring’s fresh peas and how to enjoy them

Fava beans are the real MVP of spring produce because, if you ask me, they have the best flavor of all the peas. And while peeling them can be tedious, I see it as a meditative exercise that can be done while watching a good movie or while listening to a podcast, offering a moment to turn out the rest of the world.

This year, I’m taking my Zen favas and preparing them to put in my freezer so I can extend their season in my home. My two new favorite recipes for them are a bright, herbal “ceviche"-like salad that’s great piled on tostadas or eaten from a spoon dipped in the bowl you made it in, and an orecchiette pasta sauced in rendered merguez fat and creamy Manchego cheese. If you need even more inspiration, we’ve got lots more fava bean dishes to try at latimes.com/recipes.

To use up any leftover favas, make this warming duck confit stew (skip the homemade confit part and just buy duck confit legs) teeming with fresh favas, artichokes and herbs. Beyond favas, I love fresh lima beans — just as meaty as favas — baked low and slow with aromatics, chiles and prosciutto. For fresh, snappy green beans, you can take two approaches: Simply dressed with Meyer lemon zest and juice, and slightly more involved, topped with toasted hazelnuts, fresh serranos and a tangy mustard dressing.

And if you want to grab a fistful of every spring green while you’re at the farmers market this weekend, then make Evan Kleiman’s spring sauté made of baby artichokes, favas, two types of peas, asparagus and leeks, all gently cooked in olive oil then dressed with mint and garlic. It’s an unabashed celebration of peas and other green spring things that makes the most of this period of fleeting abundance.

Quick Duck Confit and Fresh Fava Bean Stew

Buy confit duck legs or use bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs here. Fresh lima beans or any other large, creamy bean make a great substitute for the favas if you don’t have enough.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour.

(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Baked Fresh Lima Beans with Prosciutto and Chile

Prosciutto, herbs and dried chiles flavor the broth of these beans but use what you have. Bacon or salami, any type of dried chile and bay leaves or other hearty herbs can be substituted.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 2 hours 15 minutes.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Meyer Lemon Green Beans

If you don’t have Meyer lemons, regular lemons work just as well. Feel free to use any other citrus here too, like oranges, limes and grapefruits.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes.

(Leslie Grow / For The Times)

Charred Green Beans with Hazelnuts and Serrano Chile

Toasty hazelnuts and serrano chiles are a wonderful pairing for the charred flavor of these grilled beans. If you don’t have a grill, you can broil the beans on a foil-lined baking sheet to get the same effect.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 20 minutes.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Spring Sauté

A real grab-bag of produce, anything green and crunchy will work here. Use more or less of any ingredients you have on hand since they’ll all taste great together no matter the proportion.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 1 hour.

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

