Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share

Fresh Fava and Merguez Orecchiette With Manchego

30 minutes
Serves 2 to 4
Fresh Fava and Merguez Orecchiette with Manchego.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
Share
Print RecipePrint Recipe
By Ben Mims

Spanish manchego tops this simple pasta of Moroccan merguez sausage and fresh fava beans inspired by the western Mediterranean. If you can’t find merguez, substitute with sweet or spicy Italian sausage and use harissa paste instead of tomato paste. This pasta also would work well with blanched and chopped asparagus, green peas or even spinach.

Read More Read Less
1

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add a large pinch of salt, then stir in the orecchiette. Cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 11 to 13 minutes, or according to package instructions.

2

Meanwhile, crumble the merguez into a large skillet, add the olive oil, then place over medium heat. Once the merguez begins to sizzle, continue cooking, stirring and breaking up the sausage into pieces as small as possible, until it has rendered its fat and is golden brown and crisp at the edges, about 6 minutes.

3

Add the shallots, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until caramelized at the edges and soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste and garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Reduce the heat to low, and stir in the fava beans and vinegar.

4

Drain the pasta, reserving ½ cup pasta water. Transfer the pasta to the skillet, along with ¼ cup pasta water, and toss to combine with the merguez and fava beans, adding more reserved pasta water, if needed. Remove the skillet from the heat and season with salt and pepper.

5

Divide the pasta among four plates. Use a vegetable peeler to thinly shave the manchego over the top of the pasta to serve.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

Advertisement

Related Recipes

Latest Recipes