Fresh Fava “Ceviche” With Grapefruit and Chilies

Obviously, this is not a real ceviche since there is no seafood. But the creamy, meaty texture of fresh fava beans takes its place in this ceviche-like salad bathed in grapefruit juice and olive oil and spiked with Fresno chiles. While the lime juice is optional, it does provide that characteristic jolt of tartness that grapefruit can’t provide. Use it if you have it but don’t worry if you don’t; the ceviche will still taste great without it.