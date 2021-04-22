Fresh Fava “Ceviche” With Grapefruit and Chilies
Obviously, this is not a real ceviche since there is no seafood. But the creamy, meaty texture of fresh fava beans takes its place in this ceviche-like salad bathed in grapefruit juice and olive oil and spiked with Fresno chiles. While the lime juice is optional, it does provide that characteristic jolt of tartness that grapefruit can’t provide. Use it if you have it but don’t worry if you don’t; the ceviche will still taste great without it.
Fresh Fava “Ceviche” With Grapefruit and Chile
Using a knife, cut away the pith and peel of both grapefruits and discard. Holding one grapefruit over a bowl, cut on either side of each membrane to free the segments of fruit in between, letting them fall into the bowl. Squeeze the membrane to extract its juice, then discard; repeat with the second grapefruit. If you have the patience, fish out the grapefruit segments and cut them in half, then return to the bowl.
Add the fava beans, radishes, chile, olive oil and lime juice, if using. Stack the mint and basil leaves together like a deck of cards, then roll up like a cigar into a tight cylinder. Thinly slice crosswise to make confetti-like chiffonade pieces. Add the herbs to the bowl and season liberally with salt and pepper. Toss to combine, then refrigerate until chilled to let the flavors marry, at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.
Serve the “ceviche” cold with tostadas, tortilla chips or plantain chips.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.