Treats for Mom that are ready when she wants them

Today is Mother’s Day, and if you didn’t already have something prepared for Mom to wake up to this morning, this newsletter is for you. Today, I’m writing about the best gift you can give Mom: some peace and quiet — and maybe a really good Bloody Mary (my mom’s favorite). But if you don’t have a jug of tomato juice hmomanging around this morning for that, you can still make Mom a treat she’ll like. Particularly fitting for this situation is the genre of baked goods that don’t need to be eaten warm but can sit around and let Mom come to them when she’s ready.

My easy blueberry muffins, which are packed with more berries than batter, are small enough and have so much fruit, Mom can have three or four and not feel like she’s eating, well, cupcakes for breakfast. They also can be used with whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have and come together in well under an hour.

If you have a little more time to devote to the task, try these cinnamon crunch buns, which are basically a yeast-risen cake, mottled with cinnamon-dusted sugar cubes. Like more refined cinnamon rolls, they’re less sweet than they seem, but you can fix that with a cream cheese glaze on the side if Mom is not here for subtlety.

Staying on the yeasted route (my favorite type of breakfast treats), there’s my yeasted breakfast cake with peaches and plums. Basically a large version of the aforementioned buns but one made to stand up to lots of fresh fruit — use whatever you have, it doesn’t have to be peaches and plums. Nectarines and cherries are in the markets now, so they’re what I’m using.

If Mom loves scones (the best moms do), I love a really buttery version flavored simply with citrus zest, or better yet, some intensely spicy candied ginger, like this recipe from Röckenwagner Bakery.

And although it’s called a cake, my vegan carrot-banana cake, sans frosting, eats just like a really moist banana bread. And the best part is it bakes up in a round pan (you can even use a skillet), so you don’t have to badger Mom about where that loaf pan is. Trust me, she’ll appreciate the gesture — and that you didn’t ask for her recipe either.

More-Berries-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins

Small amounts of cinnamon and almond extract bolster the aroma of blueberries in these light and fluffy muffins. The cornstarch ensures they’re incredibly light, but if that’s not your thing, simply substitute with more flour.

Cook time: 40 minutes

(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

Cinnamon Crunch Buns

These buns are much easier to make than traditional cinnamon rolls — no forming logs. The broken sugar cubes add wonderful crunch to their insides, which are more cakey-soft than dinner roll-bready in texture. The cream cheese filling/icing is optional, but it makes a tangy, creamy counterpart to the fluffy-yet-crunchy buns.

Cook time: 2 hours 30 minutes

(Dylan + Jeni / For The Times)

Yeasted Breakfast Cake With Peaches and Plums

This recipe is meant to be a showcase for the best stone fruit of summer, but it can also be used as a blank canvas for whatever fruit you have lying around that’s about to go bad. Check out the “Variations” at the end of the recipe — you can even use your favorite jam or customize the flavor of the cake with spices and citrus zest.

Cook time: 2 hours 40 minutes, largely unattended

(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

Vegan Carrot-Banana Cake

Bananas stand in for eggs in this cake, both binding the batter and giving it body (use bananas that have gone mostly black for the best flavor). And even if you forgo the frosting, be sure to rain down some lime zest over the top of the plain cake before serving — the sharpness really helps lighten it.

Cook time: 1 hour 20 minutes

(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

Candied Ginger Scones

These scones come together in one bowl and can be easily scooped out with your hands (dads, read as: easy for kids to help you make). Fresh grated ginger adds brightness while candied ginger brings another layer of spice, combined with the crunchy sugar coating.

Cook time: 1 hour

(Anacleto Rapping / Los Angeles Times)