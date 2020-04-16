Vegan Carrot-Banana Cake

Start making the frosting: In a small saucepan, whisk together the sugar and flour, then pour in the milk and stir until smooth. Place the pan over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring steadily with the whisk until the mixture is thickened to the consistency of thick peanut butter. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the vanilla and salt then use a small rubber spatula to scrape the pudding into a small bowl. Let cool to room temperature while you make the cake.