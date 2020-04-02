These muffins are as easy as making pancakes, and maybe even easier because they’re all done at once. Small amounts of cinnamon and almond extract bolster the aroma of blueberries, and even though these muffins are packed with the fruit, the cornstarch ensures they’re incredibly light.
More-Berry-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick baking spray or lightly grease with oil, including the flat top around the cups. Line each cup with cupcake liners if you like.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, the cornstarch, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add the blueberries and toss to coat.
In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the milk, butter, vanilla extract, almond extract, if using, and egg. Pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients and use a folding motion to gently combine the two until the batter just forms; you want there to be small lumps, so err on stopping before you think it’s ready.
Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups and sprinkle each with 1/4 teaspoon of the remaining sugar. Bake, rotating the tin halfway through, until the muffins are domed and light golden brown on top, 20 minutes.
Transfer the muffin tin to a rack and let cool for 5 minutes. Remove the muffins from the tin and serve while hot with pats of cold butter for melting in their middles. Or let them cool completely on the rack to store for later.
Substitute 1/2 cup nut-based milk, such as almond, cashew or oat, for the whole milk. Substitute vegetable oil, melted refined coconut oil or melted vegan butter substitute, such as Earth Balance, for the unsalted butter. Replace the egg with 1/4 cup mashed ripe banana.
Lemon-Blueberry Muffins
Add the finely grated zest of 1 lemon to the dry ingredients before mixing.
Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins
Replace 3/4 cup of the all-purpose flour with whole-wheat flour.
Blackberry or Raspberry Muffins
Substitute 2 cups halved blackberries or 2 cups whole raspberries for the blueberries.
- Any neutral-flavored oil like vegetable, canola, grapeseed or avocado oil can be used in place of the melted butter, as can melted refined coconut oil or vegan butter.
