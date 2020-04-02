Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
Food

More-Berry-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins

Time 40 minutes
Yields Makes 12
More-Berry-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins
The best blueberry muffins have way more berries than batter.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
1

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick baking spray or lightly grease with oil, including the flat top around the cups. Line each cup with cupcake liners if you like.

2

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, 1/2 cup sugar, the cornstarch, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add the blueberries and toss to coat.

3

In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the milk, butter, vanilla extract, almond extract, if using, and egg. Pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients and use a folding motion to gently combine the two until the batter just forms; you want there to be small lumps, so err on stopping before you think it’s ready.

4

Divide the batter among the prepared muffin cups and sprinkle each with 1/4 teaspoon of the remaining sugar. Bake, rotating the tin halfway through, until the muffins are domed and light golden brown on top, 20 minutes.

5

Transfer the muffin tin to a rack and let cool for 5 minutes. Remove the muffins from the tin and serve while hot with pats of cold butter for melting in their middles. Or let them cool completely on the rack to store for later.

Variations:
Vegan Blueberry-Banana Muffins
Substitute 1/2 cup nut-based milk, such as almond, cashew or oat, for the whole milk. Substitute vegetable oil, melted refined coconut oil or melted vegan butter substitute, such as Earth Balance, for the unsalted butter. Replace the egg with 1/4 cup mashed ripe banana.

Lemon-Blueberry Muffins
Add the finely grated zest of 1 lemon to the dry ingredients before mixing.

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins
Replace 3/4 cup of the all-purpose flour with whole-wheat flour.

Blackberry or Raspberry Muffins
Substitute 2 cups halved blackberries or 2 cups whole raspberries for the blueberries.
Substitute City
- Any other dairy milk or nut-based milk can be used in place of the whole milk.
- Any neutral-flavored oil like vegetable, canola, grapeseed or avocado oil can be used in place of the melted butter, as can melted refined coconut oil or vegan butter.
Make Ahead:
Wrap the baked and cooled muffins individually in plastic wrap or in zip-top plastic bags and freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then rewarm in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes.
Ben Mims
Follow Us
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.