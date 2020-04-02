More-Berry-Than-Batter Blueberry Muffins

Wrap the baked and cooled muffins individually in plastic wrap or in zip-top plastic bags and freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then rewarm in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes.

- Any other dairy milk or nut-based milk can be used in place of the whole milk. - Any neutral-flavored oil like vegetable, canola, grapeseed or avocado oil can be used in place of the melted butter, as can melted refined coconut oil or vegan butter.

Vegan Blueberry-Banana Muffins Substitute 1/2 cup nut-based milk, such as almond, cashew or oat, for the whole milk. Substitute vegetable oil, melted refined coconut oil or melted vegan butter substitute, such as Earth Balance, for the unsalted butter. Replace the egg with 1/4 cup mashed ripe banana. Lemon-Blueberry Muffins Add the finely grated zest of 1 lemon to the dry ingredients before mixing. Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins Replace 3/4 cup of the all-purpose flour with whole-wheat flour. Blackberry or Raspberry Muffins Substitute 2 cups halved blackberries or 2 cups whole raspberries for the blueberries.

