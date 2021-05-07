Mother's Day Bloody Mary
This Bloody Mary is not for the faint of heart, intentionally spicy and potent to wake you up with a quickness. The flavor of black pepper, ironically, shines most dominantly of all the ingredients here, so please use freshly ground, none of the pre-ground, powdered stuff. And the 1/2 cup vodka here is appropriate for a morning tipple but if you want the full strength of a normal cocktail, double it and use 1 cup.
Pour the tomato juice, vodka, lemon juice, horseradish, Worcestershire, salt, pepper and hot sauce into a pitcher filled with cracked ice. Stir with a spoon to combine until chilled.
If you want, run the cut side of the lime or lemon wedge along the rim of a tall glass then dip the rim in some Tajin. Fill the glass with ice, then pour in the bloody mary mix.
Garnish with the celery stalks, pickle spears, asparagus, green beans, cornichons, onions, olives, pepperoncini, shrimp and lime and lemon wedges to serve.
