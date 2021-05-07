Mother's Day Bloody Mary

This Bloody Mary is not for the faint of heart, intentionally spicy and potent to wake you up with a quickness. The flavor of black pepper, ironically, shines most dominantly of all the ingredients here, so please use freshly ground, none of the pre-ground, powdered stuff. And the 1/2 cup vodka here is appropriate for a morning tipple but if you want the full strength of a normal cocktail, double it and use 1 cup.