For comfort when you need it, our favorite fall soup recipes

November puts me in the mood for soup. Frankly, in light of recent world and national events, steamy, brothy comfort food is about all I can stomach. It may feel like we are on the brink of World War III out there, but at least in my own kitchen I can turn off the noise and relish the few moments of inner peace that downing a bowl — or a whole pot — of good, hot soup can bring.

Thea Bauman’s Chickpea And Escarole Soup With Crispy Bread Crumbs is one of my favorites. Hearty and substantial, the bread crumbs add a very satisfying crunch to contrast with the soft legumes and potatoes and leafy greens. Meatier but not at all heavy, Brandon Boudet’s Italian Wedding Soup , which was served at the now-closed Dominick’s of Beverly Hills is like an amped-up stracciatella (Italian egg drop soup), with teeny tiny meatballs to give it some chew.

At the end of a long week or the end of a day that felt like it lasted for a week, I want some good old Jewish penicillin, a.k.a. chicken soup. Genevieve Ko’s Kabocha Squash And Chicken Hot Pot is plenty chickeny, and the udon noodles, squash, soy sauce and togarashi bring different textures and flavors to the bowl than my standard, OG chicken soup. Another great option when I have a yen for chicken soup and neither the time nor inclination to fuss is Virginia Evans’ Chunky Vegetable Chicken Soup . This shortcut approach makes quick, easy work of getting a hot bowl of broth studded with chicken, veggies, beans and greens on the table.

Chickpea And Escarole Soup With Crispy Bread Crumbs

What really elevates this soup is the Parmesan hunk of rind that simmers in the soup as it cooks. It infuses the broth and everything else in the pot with intense Parmesan-y flavor. The soup comes together in less than an hour (if you don’t have the stale bread at the ready, just toast some fresh bread in the oven and then proceed with the instructions in the recipe note.)

Cook time: 50 minutes.

(Jennifer Chong / For The Times)

Dominick’s Italian Wedding Soup

From the mini meatballs to the wispy egg strands to the contrast of the leafy chard with the tender spinach, this soup is loaded with texture. It is elegant and light with just a touch of heat.

Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes.

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Creamy Butternut Squash Soup With Ginger

Simple, rustic and filling, this soup, accented with fresh ginger, is a great use for smaller honeynut or acorn squash.

Cook time: 1 hour 10 minutes.

(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Kabocha Squash And Chicken Hot Pot

This one-pot soup combines chicken drumsticks with udon noodles and kabocha squash for a comforting main dish. And you can make it in only 45 minutes.

Cook time: 45 minutes.

(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Chunky Vegetable Chicken Soup

This rich chicken soup comes together in minutes. The microwave makes quick work of cooking the chicken and fresh vegetables and the rest — diced tomatoes and beans — come precooked in cans. The spinach wilts with in a matter of moments in the hot broth. Forty minutes and viola: It’s a delicious, well-balanced meal.

Cook time: 40 minutes.

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)