Chickpea and Escarole Soup With Crispy Bread Crumbs

Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a large Dutch oven or saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring until starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the chile flakes and garlic and cook, stirring, for another minute. Add the tomatoes and their juice and another large pinch of salt and cook, uncovered and lightly mashing the tomatoes as they cook, until they break down and get thick, about 5 minutes.