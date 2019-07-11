The pizzeria in ‘Eat Pray Love’ has a new Hollywood knockoff. It’s a flop.

At the original, scrunched, bare-bones Da Michele — where I scarfed down a couple of characteristically soupy pies with knife and fork years ago — the menu lists two items: a marinara and a margherita, available in different sizes. In Hollywood the pizza choices triple, including a bianco with optional arugula and prosciutto and also a luxe number showered in black truffles. The pizzas, available in one size, are uncommonly large for the Neapolitan style; they could feed two and maybe three people. The crusts come out nicely soft and freckled with char, though they have less salt and less tang than I prefer. Blobs of melted cheese on a margherita collide like floating islands. Its center seizes enough that slices can be eaten by hand.