Aguachile is best immediately after it’s made, so don’t make more than you intend to serve and eat. Gabriela Cámara suggests enjoying it with tostadas or tortilla chips and beer, mezcal, tequila or sotol. And if shrimp don’t look or smell great at the market, she advises using scallops, fish or even vegetables like chayote or jicama instead.

Shrimp Aguachile With Cucumbers and Pickled Onions

20 minutes. Serves 4 to 6.

Ingredients

4 baby red onions, thinly sliced

¼ cup distilled white vinegar

Coarse sea salt

1 Persian or other mini cucumber, trimmed and cut into ⅛-inch slices

1¼ pounds medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and butterflied

1 cup fresh lime juice

½ cup packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

½ cup packed cilantro with stems

1 teaspoon chile tepín or chile piquín, crushed, or red chile flakes

2 tablespoons high-quality cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt or another finishing sea salt

Instructions

Place the onions in a small bowl and pour the vinegar over them. Turn to evenly coat. In another small bowl, sprinkle ½ teaspoon coarse salt over the cucumber and toss well. Let both stand at room temperature while preparing the sauce and shrimp. Arrange the shrimp on a serving platter or individual plates (not a bowl) in a single layer. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt over the shrimp. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Combine the lime juice, parsley, cilantro, a pinch of coarse salt and ¼ cup water in a blender and puree on high speed until liquified. If it’s frothy (which it probably will be), let it sit for about 5 minutes to settle. Spoon the lime sauce over the shrimp, then scatter chile on top. Drain the onion and arrange over the shrimp, along with the cucumber slices. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with the finishing salt. Serve immediately.

Adapted from My Mexico City Kitchen: Recipes and Convictions by Gabriela Cámara and Malena Watrous