A complete guide to sake from the sake guru at Ototo

The different categories of sake

The sake selection at Ototo. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)





Junmai (酒純米)

The word translates to “pure rice.” It refers to sake made with water, koji, yeast and rice. There is no legally defined polishing requirement for junmai.



Honjozo (酒本醸造)

A small amount of distilled alcohol is added to junmai sake. The purpose is not to raise the alcohol percentage , but often one of the following reasons: to stretch a short rice crop, to lighten up the texture/flavor of the starchy, rich rice or to bring out certain aromatics. There is often a misconception that honjozo is lower quality when really it’s delicious, sessionable and refreshing.

Junmai Ginjo (酒純米吟醸)

The distinction refers to the amount of rice that is polished away before the brewing process begins. Ginjo refers to rice that has between 50% and 60% of each grain remaining. This style can be a little more aromatic and is a nice entry point for sake beginners.

Ginjo (酒吟醸)

Rice that is polished to a ginjo level with distilled alcohol added.

Junmai Daiginjo (酒純米大吟醸)

This style includes sake made with 50% or less of each grain remaining. This is often the most prestigious and expensive with brewers throwing/polishing away half the product. It can be very aromatic with a richness in texture due to the pure starch. This style can be difficult to pair with food.

Daiginjo (酒大吟醸)

Rice that is polished to a daiginjo level with distilled alcohol added.

Courtney Kaplan pours a glass of sake at Ototo. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Nigori (酒濁り)

This style of sake is often called unfiltered but it’s actually lightly filtered, which gives the sake a cloudy appearance. Some can have sediment and be super creamy. They tend to be a little sweeter due to the existence of rice solids and unfermented long chain sugars.

Nama (酒生)

The term means raw and refers to sake that is unpasteurized or pasteurized a single time. Pasteurization kills off any yeast or bacteria in the sake. Most sake is pasteurized twice. Not pasteurizing preserves some intensity of aromatics and more acidity. The increased vibrancy can connect with people who drink certain styles of white wine. These sakes are usually released as seasonal, limited edition products.

Kimoto (生酛)

This style includes sake made using the oldest way of making sake, called the Kimoto process. Instead of adding lactic acid and commercial yeast, long poles or feet are used to stomp the rice, koji and water together in order to dissolve the rice. This activates the natural yeast in the environment to build a starter, and lactic acid naturally forms in the mash. The end result is a rich sake with a creamy texture.

Yamahai (山廃)

Near the turn of the 20th century, a researcher at the National Institute for Brewing Studies in Japan figured out that if you raise the temperature and let the rice, koji and water hang out, the rice will dissolve on its own. Yamahai sake is typically gamy , earthy and nutty , and often compared to the funky flavors and acidity of natural wine.

