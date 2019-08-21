Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food

It’s a chicken sandwich smackdown! Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A: Who will reign supreme?

By Lucas Kwan PetersonFood Columnist 
Aug. 21, 2019
7 AM
Beloved fast-food fried-chicken chain Popeyes, founded in a New Orleans suburb, is known for its Cajun-seasoned chicken, sides like red beans and rice and mashed potatoes and gravy, and catchy jingle from musician Dr. John. And now, it’s got a new chicken sandwich.

Launched at all of Popeyes’ 3,000-plus restaurants nationwide last week, the $3.99 sandwich, which the Miami company claims is its “biggest product launch in the last 30 years,” has changed the chicken landscape.

In fact, it’s created an all-out war.

The Popeyes sandwich closely resembles, in structure anyway, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich — a bun, patty, pickle composition. No wonder it has taken on Chick-fil-A on Twitter, and been absolutely merciless:

Other chains have been trying to weasel in on the sandwich beef (sandwich ... chicken?) including Wendy’s, Shake Shack, Church’s and Bojangles.

But of Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, which has the better sandwich? Our intrepid food reporters Lucas Kwan Peterson and Jenn Harris put their stomachs on the line in a head-to-head taste test to determine, once and for all, which sandwich reigns supreme.

