It’s a chicken sandwich smackdown! Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A: Who will reign supreme?

Beloved fast-food fried-chicken chain Popeyes, founded in a New Orleans suburb, is known for its Cajun-seasoned chicken, sides like red beans and rice and mashed potatoes and gravy, and catchy jingle from musician Dr. John. And now, it’s got a new chicken sandwich.

Launched at all of Popeyes’ 3,000-plus restaurants nationwide last week, the $3.99 sandwich, which the Miami company claims is its “biggest product launch in the last 30 years,” has changed the chicken landscape.

In fact, it’s created an all-out war.

The Popeyes sandwich closely resembles, in structure anyway, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich — a bun, patty, pickle composition. No wonder it has taken on Chick-fil-A on Twitter, and been absolutely merciless:

Other chains have been trying to weasel in on the sandwich beef (sandwich ... chicken?) including Wendy’s, Shake Shack, Church’s and Bojangles.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

But of Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, which has the better sandwich? Our intrepid food reporters Lucas Kwan Peterson and Jenn Harris put their stomachs on the line in a head-to-head taste test to determine, once and for all, which sandwich reigns supreme.