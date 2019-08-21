Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Good coffee, a roastery and Michelin-star food, all in a Hollywood warehouse

A Sightglass Coffee location in San Francisco
Sightglass Coffee is opening a cafe and roastery in Los Angeles. Pictured is one of the brand’s San Francisco locations.
(Sightglass Coffee)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2019
6 AM
Sightglass Coffee, the San Francisco company, plans to open a roastery and cafe in the Sycamore Media District in October. The 11,000-square-foot space, located down the street from the new Tartine Sycamore, will be the company’s first location outside the Bay Area.

The coffee brand, started by brothers Jerad and Justin Morrison, has five locations in San Francisco and supplies retailers and restaurants including Chez Panisse and Whole Foods.

The Los Angeles cafe will feature a large coffee bar and counter where you can order V60 pour-over coffee, cold coffee on tap and espresso drinks. The Morrison brothers source their single-origin coffees from all over the world, including Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Kenya, Colombia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Mexico and Honduras.

The brothers will be roasting coffee at the facility using two 1960s, German-engineered roasters they had refurbished for the shop. They also will be making their cold coffee using a proprietary method that involves brewing the coffee hot and then rapidly cooling it, rather than cold brewing.

While the other Sightglass locations serve snacks and pastries made off-site, the Los Angeles cafe will have a full kitchen with breakfast, lunch and dinner. Brett Cooper, who was previously the chef at Aster and Outerlands in San Francisco, will be baking bread and pastries and making salads, Roman-inspired pizzas and other seasonal dishes. The cafe also will serve beer and wine; there is seating inside and an outdoor patio.

A portion of the space will be devoted to the Lab, an area for classes for wholesale retailers and the public.

7051 Willoughby Ave., Los Angeles, sightglasscoffee.com.

Jenn Harris
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Los Angeles Times Food section. She has a bachelor’s in literary journalism from the UC Irvine and a master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California. Harris covers restaurant news, dining trends, chefs and cocktails. She’s also the unofficial fried chicken queen of Los Angeles. She once visited 22 bars and restaurants in a single day for a story. If you want to see what she’s eating now, follow her @Jenn_Harris_ on Instagram. 
