A roastery, coffee bar and restaurant all-in-one opens in the Arts District

Verve agent

Verve Coffee Roasters has opened Roastery Del Sur in the downtown Arts District. The two-story, Bavel-adjacent space includes a roastery, coffee bar, event space and restaurant from chef Mario Tolentino serving vegetarian “beetstrami” BLTs, soba noodles and sesame banana pancakes.

500 Mateo St., Los Angeles, (213) 419-5077, vervecoffee.com/pages/los-angeles

Triple Beam doubles down

The second location of Triple Beam Pizza is open in Echo Park. The restaurant specializes in rectangular, Roman-style pizza cut with scissors and priced by weight. The pizza also will be available inside both the Echo and Echoplex performance venues.

1818 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 281-9753, triplebeampizza.com

Tamales go off-script

Artesano Tamaleria is open in the downtown L.A. Fashion District. You’ll find 10 tamales on the menu, including traditional pork and chicken with tomatillo as well as vegan tamales with cactus or mushroom and more modern versions with fish or goat cheese-and-roasted tomatoes.

819 Santee St., Los Angeles, artesanotamaleria.com

Street slices from a downtown cart

StreetZza L.A. is open downtown. The hand-built street cart makes grandma-style pizza slices finished on the griddle, with traditional toppings, as well as specials such as “junk pizza” with pasilla peppers and IPA sausage.

5th & Broadway, Los Angeles, instagram.com/streetzzala

Ramen at work

Akamaru Modern ramen, thin noodles topped with umami dama miso paste, pork belly chashu, cabbage and sesame kikurage mushrooms. (Ippudo)

Ippudo will open its second L.A. location in West Hollywood on Aug. 30. The Japanese chain specializes in Hakata-style tonkotsu ramen and will include new menu items including takoyaki, pork gyoza and chashu rice.

8350 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 986-2717, ippudo-us.com

Italy on wheels

Roaming Italy is out on the streets from chefs Gavin Mills and Mercedes Montijo. Expect pasta made on the truck as well as calzones and sweet ricotta cannoli.

roamingitalyla.com

Coffee + wine + music

Meringue white cake with raspberries and Bavarian cream. (Go Get ‘Em Tiger)

Go Get ‘Em Tiger and the Mullin Wine Bar will both open on Aug. 29 at the Music Center Plaza downtown. GGET specializes in single-origin coffees and pastries; Mullin’s wine list is curated by some of L.A.’s most respected wine vendors, beginning with Lou Wine Shop. Lucques bartender Christiaan Rollich will create the first cocktail menu at Mullin and India Jones will be the bar’s first resident food truck.

195 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, gget.com; 205 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Tofu. Both stinky and mapo.

Mr. Kuso Café is now open in Temple City for Taiwanese cuisine. A large menu includes spicy stinky tofu, mapo tofu rice bowls, three-cup chicken and pork chop soup noodle.

6326 Rosemead Ave., Temple City, (626) 285-5876, facebook.com/MrKusoCafe/

Quarter turn

Quarter’s Kitchen is open in Yorba Linda from the owners of Koreatown’s Quarters restaurant. The menu includes quarter-pound bulgogi burgers, spicy pork belly rice bowls, salads, and sides of jap chae and tater tots.

4901 Valencia Ave., Yorba Linda, (714) 485-2515, quarterskitchen.com

Goat curry and shahi paneer in Reseda

Indian by Nature is open in Reseda, serving tandoori sheekh kabob, goat curry, shrimp vindaloo and shahi paneer.

8241 Tampa Ave., Reseda, (747) 237-7448, ibnindiancuisine.com

Sinaloan birria de res in East L.A.

Birrieria la Potosina is open in East Los Angeles for Sinaloan-style birria de res in tacos, quesadillas, consommé, mulitas, vampiros and burritos.

4211 E. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 427-6384, instagram.com/birrieria_lapotosina

Sweet home Arcadia

Sweet 7 is now open for mango drinks, boba tea, coconut milk and red bean milk in the Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia.

400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, (626) 538-4474, instagram.com/sweet7us

HaiDiLao expands in the SGV

Sichuan hot pot chain HaiDiLao has a newly opened location in the Puente Hills Mall in Rowland Heights. Expect the brand’s spicy ma-la beef tallow pots and pork bone pots with additions such as pig brain, duck feet and “dancing noodles.”

1600 S. Azusa Ave., Rowland Heights, (860) 266-6666, facebook.com/haidilaohotpotus

Meat-free Mex in the SFV

Viva La Vegan tacos is now open in Granada Hills. The meatless menu includes tacos with grilled sweet potato and rosemary, lime-and-chile-marinated cactus and barbecued jackfruit with pineapple.

10709 Balboa Blvd., Granada Hills, (818) 257-3955, instagram.com/vivalavegantacos