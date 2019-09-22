What’s Buffalo corn? Think wings, but better

When you douse vegetables with hot sauce made for Buffalo chicken, you experience a Pavlovian pleasure that feels like wings at a bar. Here, the tangy, spicy sauce brings out the sweetness in corn that’s been seared in savory bacon fat. Splash extra on the fried eggs to swirl into the runny yolks with each bite. If you don’t eat meat, check out the vegetarian and vegan options below.

Corn, scallions, hot sauce, bacon and eggs make a hearty meal. (Leslie Grow/For The Times)

Buffalo Corn With Bacon and Eggs

20 minutes. Serves 4.

Ingredients



6 strips bacon (4 ounces)

4 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish

4 cups fresh corn kernels (from 4 large ears)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for greasing

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon cayenne hot sauce, such as Frank’s, plus more

Instructions



Put the bacon in a large well-seasoned cast iron or other heavy skillet. Turn the heat to medium and cook, turning to evenly brown, until crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain; keep the rendered fat in the pan. Add the scallions to the hot fat and cook, stirring, until bright green and tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the corn, season lightly with salt and pepper, and stir to evenly coat. Add ¼ cup water and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the water evaporates and the kernels are just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. While the corn is cooking, coat a large nonstick skillet with oil and heat over medium-high heat. When the oil shimmers, crack the eggs into the skillet. Fry until the whites are set, but the yolks remain runny, 3 to 4 minutes. Fold the hot sauce into the corn mixture. Taste and add more if you’d like. Divide among serving plates and top with the fried eggs. Season the eggs with salt, pepper and hot sauce and garnish with scallions.

Variations

Vegetarian Buffalo Corn: Omit the bacon. Instead, melt 2 tablespoon salted butter in the skillet over medium heat before adding the scallions. Proceed as above and top with crumbled blue cheese if you’d like.

Vegan Smoky Buffalo Corn: Omit the bacon and eggs. Instead, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in the skillet over medium-high heat before adding the scallions. Add ½ teaspoon smoked paprika along with the corn and proceed as above. Top with sliced fresh chiles if you’d like.