Nappa cabbage has a mild sweetness that’s perfect in a salty, cheesy Caesar salad. The leaves stay crisp when coated with the dressing, which comes together in minutes. Anchovies add savory depth, and if the little fish make you squeamish, you’ll love the ease of anchovy paste, which comes in easy-to-squirt tubes. Mayonnaise is another shortcut to this dead-simple salad, combining the egg yolks, oil and lemon juice of the classic in one ready-made ingredient.

This four-ingredient Caesar salad dressing is perfect with Napa cabbage. (Leslie Grow / For The Times)

Nappa Cabbage Caesar Salad

10 minutes. Serves 4.

Ingredients



½ cup mayonnaise, preferably Kewpie

2 teaspoons anchovy paste

¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus shavings for garnish

1 small garlic clove

1 small head nappa cabbage (1 ¼ pounds)

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

