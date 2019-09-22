Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Food

Nappa cabbage makes the best new Caesar salad

Nappa Cabbage Caesar Salad
Shave Parmesan on top just before serving.
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Sep. 24, 2019
5 AM
Nappa cabbage has a mild sweetness that’s perfect in a salty, cheesy Caesar salad. The leaves stay crisp when coated with the dressing, which comes together in minutes. Anchovies add savory depth, and if the little fish make you squeamish, you’ll love the ease of anchovy paste, which comes in easy-to-squirt tubes. Mayonnaise is another shortcut to this dead-simple salad, combining the egg yolks, oil and lemon juice of the classic in one ready-made ingredient.

Napa cabbage Caesar salad
This four-ingredient Caesar salad dressing is perfect with Napa cabbage.
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)

Nappa Cabbage Caesar Salad

10 minutes. Serves 4.

Ingredients

  • ½ cup mayonnaise, preferably Kewpie
  • 2 teaspoons anchovy paste
  • ¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus shavings for garnish
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1 small head nappa cabbage (1 ¼ pounds)
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. Combine the mayonnaise, anchovy paste and Parmesan in a large bowl. Using a microplane grater, grate the garlic directly into the mixture. Whisk until smooth.
  2. Trim the end of the cabbage and cut in quarters lengthwise. Cut out and discard the core, then cut each quarter crosswise into 2-inch-wide slices. Add to the dressing and toss until evenly coated.
  3. Divide among serving plates and top with Parmesan shavings and freshly ground black pepper.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
