Nigella seeds look like black sesame seeds, but taste like a mix of fried onions and oregano. Sometimes labeled kalonji, calonji or onion seeds, they add an herbaceous fragrance and light crackly crunch to any dish. Here, they echo the onion-y freshness of chives in a warm potato salad and the savory richness of a mustard vinaigrette. While this salad tastes best warm, leftovers straight from the fridge are delicious too.

Nigella seeds, sometimes labeled calonji, plus chives and a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette make this easy potato salad flavorful. (Leslie Grow / For The Times)

Warm Potato Salad With Nigella Seeds

30 minutes. Serves 8.

Ingredients



3 pounds small red potatoes, scrubbed

Kosher salt

¼ cup white wine vinegar

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons nigella seeds

¼ cup minced chives

Instructions

