Food

What’s apple schalet? Think bread pudding meets cholent meets kugel

Apple schalet from The Jewish Cookbook
You can serve the apple schalet straight from its baking dish.
(Evan Sung / Phaidon)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Sep. 28, 2019
5 AM
In The Jewish Cookbook,” author Leah Koenig introduces us to schalet. In parts of France and Germany, schalet is an interchangeable name for the Shabbat stew cholent. But the word also refers to a sweetened steamed bread pudding, closely related to kugel. Schalets are often filled with apple or pear and make a warming side dish or dessert. They can also be prepared with softened matzo meal for Passover.

Apple Schalet

1 hour 45 minutes. Serves 8.

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or unsalted butter
2 pounds baking apples, peeled, cored and cut into ½-inch pieces
1/3 cup dry white wine
6 large eggs
⅔ cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound day-old plain challah, crusts removed and cut into 2-inch pieces
½ cup golden or regular raisins

1 Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of a large Dutch oven or other ovenproof pot with a lid.

2 Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add the white wine, increase the heat to medium-high and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated and the apples are very tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

3 Meanwhile, whisk together the eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt in a large bowl. In another bowl, combine the challah with enough water to cover. Let sit for a few seconds, then drain and squeeze dry. Add the bread to the egg mixture and stir to combine, then fold in the raisins.

4 Fold in the cooled apples and transfer the mixture to the prepared Dutch oven. Cover and bake until it is puffed and golden brown, 1 to 1½ hours. Set the Dutch oven on a wire rack to cool for 20 minutes before serving.

Recipe adapted from “The Jewish Cookbook” by Leah Koenig

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
