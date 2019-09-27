For Rosh Hashanah, the juiciest roast chicken recipe

Roast chicken is one of the most iconic Shabbat dinner dishes, and for good reason. It is quick to prepare, homey and comfortingly delicious. There are infinite ways to dress up plain roast chicken, but cookbook author Leah Koenig’s version in “The Jewish Cookbook” is especially divine. She uses a mix of fresh herbs and aromatic vegetables that soak up the drippings as the bird cooks and caramelizes with its honey glaze.

Roast Chicken With Thyme and Honey

55 minutes. Serves 6.

3 medium parsnips, peeled, halved lengthwise and cut into 1-inch pieces

3 medium carrots, peeled, halved lengthwise and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 small onions, each cut into 8 wedges

2 heads garlic, cloves separated and peeled

6 sprigs thyme, plus 1 tablespoon finely chopped leaves

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks, patted dry

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 Heat the oven to 475 degrees.

2 Scatter the parsnips, carrots, onions, garlic and thyme sprigs in the bottom of a large roasting pan or baking dish. Drizzle the vegetables with 2 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.

3 Lay the chicken pieces on top of the vegetables. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over the chicken, rubbing it in to coat all sides, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 minutes.

4 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, honey and chopped thyme until combined.

5 Reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Brush the chicken evenly with the lemon-honey mixture, then continue cooking until the skin is browned, the juices run clear, and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a thigh registers 165 degrees, 25 to 30 minutes longer. Let rest for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Recipe adapted from “The Jewish Cookbook” by Leah Koenig