The pleasure of roasted Brussels sprouts in half the time

Pan-searing Brussels sprouts saves you oven space and time. The edges get nicely browned while the centers end up tender. A light glaze of maple syrup and cider vinegar give these garlicky sprouts an irresistible balance of sweet and sour. This dish tastes as good hot as it does at room temperature, so you can make it a few hours before serving. If you don’t want any heat, you can leave out the chile, but it does add brightness.
Pan-Seared Brussels Sprouts With Chile-Maple Glaze
20 minutes. Serves 8 to 12.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon everyday extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, halved if regular-sized, quartered if large
- Kosher salt
- 2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 red Fresno chile, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
Instructions
- Coat a very large skillet with ¼ cup oil. Place the sprouts in the pan cut sides down, in a single layer if possible, and set over medium heat. Cook without stirring until the bottoms brown, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle generously with salt, stir well, add 2 tablespoons water and cover. Cook covered, stirring once, until the sprouts are tender, about 5 minutes.
- Push the sprouts to one side of the pan and add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the other side. Immediately add the garlic and chile and stir well for 30 seconds, then stir to mix with the sprouts.
- Add the vinegar and cook, stirring, until it evaporates, about 2 minutes. Add the maple syrup and cook, stirring, until the sprouts are glazed, about 1 minute. Serve hot, warm, or room temperature.