The pleasure of roasted Brussels sprouts in half the time

Pan-searing Brussels sprouts saves you oven space and time. The edges get nicely browned while the centers end up tender. A light glaze of maple syrup and cider vinegar give these garlicky sprouts an irresistible balance of sweet and sour. This dish tastes as good hot as it does at room temperature, so you can make it a few hours before serving. If you don’t want any heat, you can leave out the chile, but it does add brightness.

Pan-Seared Brussels Sprouts With Chile-Maple Glaze

20 minutes. Serves 8 to 12.

Ingredients



¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon everyday extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, halved if regular-sized, quartered if large

Kosher salt

2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 red Fresno chile, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

Instructions

