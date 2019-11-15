Fresh and dried mushrooms simmered together with smoky bourbon give this gravy the depth that normally comes from meat. Shallots and garlic break down while simmering in the mixture to create a thick, gravy-like consistency, so be sure to stir the mixture vigorously and often. To grind the dried porcinis, pulse them in a spice grinder or crush them in a resealable plastic bag with a heavy skillet or rolling pin.

Double Mushroom Gravy

1 hour. Makes about 4 cups.

Ingredients



½ cup everyday extra-virgin olive oil

6 large shallots (10 ounces), quartered lengthwise then thinly sliced crosswise

8 large garlic cloves, halved lengthwise then thinly sliced crosswise

1 ½ pounds whole cremini mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

4 sprigs thyme

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ ounce dried porcini mushrooms, finely ground

¼ cup bourbon

1 cup vegetable or mushroom broth, plus more

Instructions



Combine the oil, shallots, garlic and 1 teaspoon salt in a large saucepan. Set over medium heat and cook, stirring often (you don’t want them to stick or burn), until the shallots are translucent and tender, about 10 minutes. Add the creminis, thyme and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Raise the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, until the mushrooms release their juices and then reabsorb them, about 25 minutes. They’ll start sizzling in the oil again. Add the mushroom powder and stir for 1 minute. Add the bourbon and stir well, scraping up any bits from the pan, until the alcohol burns off, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Discard the 4 thyme stems and season to taste with salt and pepper. For a thinner gravy, add more broth. Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve.

Variations



Red Wine Mushroom Gravy: Substitute a dry red wine for the bourbon.

Make Ahead: The gravy can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Bring to a simmer before serving.