Asian fusion on the Sunset Strip at Warrior

Openings

Hung Huynh hits West Hollywood

Warrior will open Nov. 22 on the Sunset Strip. Chef Hung Huynh’s Asian-fusion menu includes Wagyu beef potstickers, drunken noodles, tempura avocado and sea bass lettuce wraps.

8909 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 999-0403, warriorlosangeles.com

A time to grill

King of the Grill is now popping up nightly in front of the CVS Pharmacy in Palms. The stand specializes in Brazilian-style skewers including picanha, bacon-wrapped chicken and steak, served with fries, rice and farofa.

3458 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/bbq.brazilian

Vivan los vegans

Veganos en East Los is a biweekly night market featuring vegan food vendors in Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights. The next event will be on Nov. 22 and includes La Vuena Vida for raw foods, Naughty Boy Sushi and Chicana Vegana with plant-based burritos.

730 Pleasant Ave., Los Angeles, instagram.com/veganoseneastlos

House of spirit

From Spirit House, the Chiang Mai Mule with white rum, lime juice, Thai basil, simple syrup and ginger beer. (Fried Chicken Sandwich Studios)

Spirit House is now open in Echo Park. The candle-lit cocktail lounge and live music venue is located behind a red curtain at the restaurant Sticky Rice. A menu of Thai-inspired cocktails includes a Gimlet with Thai tea-infused gin and a Pandan Sour with gin, pandan leaf, aquafaba and coconut cordial.

1801 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, (323) 284-8744, instagram.com/spirithouseechopark

Sushi and mariscos unite

Emporio Sushi y Mariscos has a new location in Downey. It’s the kind of place where you can get a Sinaloa-style campechana with a mangonada michelada while your friend orders a spicy tuna roll and everyone goes home happy.

11949 Paramount Blvd., Downey, (562) 659-7870, emporiosushiymariscos.com

Berk in progress

Berkshire House opened last month on La Brea Avenue. The elevated sports bar menu includes pizza, calamari, grinders and chicken parmesan heroes, along with a lengthy list of international whiskeys.

143 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 297-3006, berkshirehousela.com

Plate of the nation

Urban Plates will open a new location Nov. 25 in Manhattan Beach. The fast-casual concept offers healthy-leaning dishes such as barramundi with red and white quinoa, Niçoise salad with line-caught tuna and grass-fed steak on salad.

2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach , urbanplates.com/menu/manhattan-beach

A churro wonderland in Long Beach

Churriño Gourmet Dessert is now open in Long Beach. The stuffed churro spot offers 12 toppings and sauces, including Fruity Pebbles, Oreo crumbs and dulce de leche, as well as coffee and ice cream.

345 The Promenade N, Long Beach, churrino.com

A Baja moment in Highland Park

Tacos Ensenada has a new location in Highland Park. Dishes include shrimp quesadillas, seafood cocktails, tacos gobernadores and mojarra frita. This is the 10th location of the Baja seafood restaurant.

6011 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park, instagram.com/tacos_ensenada_official

More, and still more, Peruvian tacos

Pablito’s Peruvian Tacos has new locations in Eagle Rock and Glassell Park for tacos and mulitas with lomo saltado and pollo a la brasa.

3150 San Fernando Road, Glassell Park; 2200 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, pablitostacos.com

Again, that’s “slurger”

Slurger Burgers is open in North Hollywood. The stand sells burgers and vegan cheeseburgers with a proprietary “slurger” sauce.

5126 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, instagram.com/slurgerburgers

Rike and roll

Rike is open in Little Tokyo. The indoor-outdoor onigiri bar serves chicken teriyaki, shrimp tempura and buffalo cauliflower tucked inside of Niigata-grown rice, among other styles of onigiri, along with sides such as fried chicken thigh with lime sauce and stewed kabocha with trail mix.

228 E. 1st St., Los Angeles, (213) 265-7673, instagram.com/rike_losangeles

Clark bar

Clark Street Coffee Shop is now open in Echo Park from Clark Street Bread. The takeout counter, located inside the Elysian building, serves coffee and sourdough croissants, pain au chocolat, kouign-amann and avocado toast, obviously.

1115 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/clarkstreetechopark

Hot chicken of the sea

Poseidon Hot Chicken is now open in Northridge. The restaurant serves Nashville-style hot chicken in sliders and sandwiches, including one with buns made from mac-and-cheese.

9310 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, instagram.com/poseidonhotchicken

State of the onion

Little Onion is opening a second location on Nov. 19 in Irvine. The Mexican restaurant’s original (and now-closed) location opened in Hawthorne in 1963; it has operated a location in Santa Ana for 47 years, and it will serve its classic menu with dishes such as flautas, mole poblano, camarones a la diabla and carne asada burritos at its new location.

14429 Culver Drive, Irvine, (949) 316-4600, littleonion.com

Espresso pasta and veal tongue in O.C.

Bello by Sandro Nardone will open Nov. 18 in Newport Beach. The Italian menu includes veal tongue with grilled shallots and parsley, lobster with passion fruit and cherry tomatoes, osso buco and espresso pasta with sea urchin.

1200 Bison Ave., Newport Beach, (949) 520-7191, bellobysandronardone.com

The little Pascal’s

Pascal on Beverly is now open from the owners of Pascal Patisserie & Cafe. The menu includes carne asada baguette sandwiches, pistachio croissants, shakshuka and pastrami panini.

200 S. Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, (424) 777-0033, instagram.com/pascalonbeverly

Closings

Tartine Bianco is closed after nine months at the Row DTLA. Chef Chris Bianco will replace it with a location of Pizzeria Bianco, his acclaimed pizza shop in Phoenix.

The District by Hannah An is closed after 4 years in Beverly Grove.

Church & State closed on Nov. 23 after 12 years in downtown. Co-owners Bill Chait and Taylor Parsons plan to open a new concept at the same address next summer, staging pop-ups in the interim with help from chef David Féau.

Extras

An organic, rolled pizza concept named Crustica is under construction in West Hollywood, with plans to open in 2020.

9045 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, eatcrustica.com

A Mexican restaurant called El Granero Cantina is under construction at the Original Farmers Market, taking over the space occupied by Greek restaurant Ulysses Voyage for 16 years.

An indoor-outdoor food hall named Halo will replace Wells Fargo Center Atrium in Bunker Hill, with plans to open in 2020. Concepts will include Danny Boy’s Famous Original Pizza from Daniel Holzman of the Meatball Shop in New York, and Green Thing from We Have Noodles-owner Darren Sayphraraj, as well as locations of Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts and Shake Shack.

halodtla.com

A second location of Tacos 1986 is now under construction on Beverly Boulevard in the Fairfax neighborhood. An opening is expected in 2020.

tacos1986.com