The brightest winter salad takes minutes to make

You don’t really need a recipe for this salad. It’s the technique that you want to memorize: Lightly shine greens and good stuff with olive oil, then season with salt, pepper and the acid of your choice, tossing gently to coat. The ingredients below are seasonal and festive for the holidays, but in general you want to add bits that are sweet, salty, tangy and crunchy, such as other vegetables, fruit, nuts and seeds.

Pomegranate and Citrus Salad

15 minutes. Serves 12.

Ingredients



4 to 5 oranges, clementines, grapefruit or other sweet citrus

1 box (1 pound) mixed salad greens

½ cup pomegranate seeds

5 celery stalks, thinly sliced

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Honeyed Sesame Walnuts or toasted walnuts

Instructions

