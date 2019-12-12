The brightest winter salad takes minutes to make

You don’t really need a recipe for this salad. It’s the technique that you want to memorize: Lightly shine greens and good stuff with olive oil, then season with salt, pepper and the acid of your choice, tossing gently to coat. The ingredients below are seasonal and festive for the holidays, but in general you want to add bits that are sweet, salty, tangy and crunchy, such as other vegetables, fruit, nuts and seeds.
Pomegranate and Citrus Salad
15 minutes. Serves 12.
Ingredients
- 4 to 5 oranges, clementines, grapefruit or other sweet citrus
- 1 box (1 pound) mixed salad greens
- ½ cup pomegranate seeds
- 5 celery stalks, thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup Honeyed Sesame Walnuts or toasted walnuts
Instructions
- Trim the tops and bottoms off the citrus, then set one down on a cutting board. Slice off the peel and pith one section at a time using a sawing motion. Holding the naked citrus over a large salad serving bowl, cut out the segments between the membranes, letting any juice drip into the bowl. Or, cut the citrus into slices and tip any juices from the board into the bowl. Repeat with the remaining citrus.
- Add the greens, pomegranate seeds and celery to the bowl. Drizzle the oil all over, then gently toss with your hands to evenly coat. Repeat with the lime juice and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Top with the walnuts and serve immediately.