Slimmer than regular American green beans, French beans become a touch more tender when cooked. And the big bags of pretrimmed beans make for a super-fast big-crowd side dish. A quick savory-tangy miso dressing slicks the beans so that nutty sesame seeds and jalapeño rounds can cling to them.
French Beans With Miso Vinaigrette
20 minutes. Serves 12.
Ingredients
- Kosher salt
- 1 bag (2 pounds) trimmed French beans
- 2 tablespoons white miso
- 2 tablespoons distilled white or white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
- 1 small jalapeño, very thinly sliced, seeded if you’d like
- White sesame seeds, for garnish
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 3 tablespoons salt, return to a boil, then add the French beans. Boil until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well, rinse under cold water until cool, then drain again.
- While the beans cook, whisk the miso, vinegar, oil, honey and a pinch of salt in a large bowl until smooth. Add the beans and half the jalapeño and fold until evenly coated.
- Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the remaining jalapeño and sesame seeds.