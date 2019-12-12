Slimmer than regular American green beans, French beans become a touch more tender when cooked. And the big bags of pretrimmed beans make for a super-fast big-crowd side dish. A quick savory-tangy miso dressing slicks the beans so that nutty sesame seeds and jalapeño rounds can cling to them.

French Beans With Miso Vinaigrette

20 minutes. Serves 12.

Ingredients



Kosher salt

1 bag (2 pounds) trimmed French beans

2 tablespoons white miso

2 tablespoons distilled white or white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup

1 small jalapeño, very thinly sliced, seeded if you’d like

White sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions

