Miso makes green beans delicious in this easy side dish

A plate of French green beans with jalapeño slices and sesame seeds
Thin jalapeño slices bring heat to this side dish.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Dec. 12, 2019
5 AM
Slimmer than regular American green beans, French beans become a touch more tender when cooked. And the big bags of pretrimmed beans make for a super-fast big-crowd side dish. A quick savory-tangy miso dressing slicks the beans so that nutty sesame seeds and jalapeño rounds can cling to them.

Food
French Beans With Miso Vinaigrette

20 minutes. Serves 12.

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • 1 bag (2 pounds) trimmed French beans
  • 2 tablespoons white miso
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white or white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup
  • 1 small jalapeño, very thinly sliced, seeded if you’d like
  • White sesame seeds, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 3 tablespoons salt, return to a boil, then add the French beans. Boil until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well, rinse under cold water until cool, then drain again.
  2. While the beans cook, whisk the miso, vinegar, oil, honey and a pinch of salt in a large bowl until smooth. Add the beans and half the jalapeño and fold until evenly coated.
  3. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the remaining jalapeño and sesame seeds.
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
